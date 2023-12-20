Asylum Seeker at US Border Given Hearing Date of 2031, 8 YEARS In the Future

It's no secret that things at the border are bad. How bad? Very bad. With the insane numbers of people crossing illegally into our country every day it was going to be inevitable that there would be a backlog in the cases of people seeking asylum in America, but it's the length of this backlog that's truly stunning. Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin gives us a little insight into exactly how far out some of these cases are being pushed out today, and hoo boy:

NEW: A Colombian woman who crossed illegally into El Paso, TX & was released into the U.S. was given an ICE check in date in NYC in 2031. Her immigration attorney, @mkolken, tells me it’s one of the most shocking things he’s seen in his nearly 30 years of immigration law. (1/2). pic.twitter.com/A71el4NFfa — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 20, 2023

8 years. 8 years. And as Melugin notes, her case isn't one that's just being blown off either.

2/2) Kolken tells me his client is a legitimate asylum seeker with what he feels is an air tight case, but because the system is so backlogged with illegitimate asylum claims, he’s not sure they’ll ever get a chance to argue it in court with her next check in 8 years into the… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 20, 2023

The full text reads:

2/2) Kolken tells me his client is a legitimate asylum seeker with what he feels is an air tight case, but because the system is so backlogged with illegitimate asylum claims, he’s not sure they’ll ever get a chance to argue it in court with her next check in 8 years into the future. “It made me realize the Biden administration is basically providing backdoor amnesty for anyone who wants to show up at the border,” he said.

Obviously our asylum system exists for a good and valid reason, to aid people who have legitimate fears for their life from actors in their home country. The fact that it's so overwhelmed by people who are just trying to skirt the laws of our nation to get a fast track into getting to live here that people with legitimate claims are being pushed to the wayside is a tragedy indeed.

Sounds like you're saying Congress needs to pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill.... — anuglyreckoning (@anuglyreckoning) December 20, 2023

This isn't remotely sustainable. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 20, 2023

I’m surprised that anything still shocks anyone about « immigration » these days. It’s all appalling… everything from the invasion to the freebies to the overwhelmed courts to the child trafficking operations. — ALM🇺🇸 (@amylmaclellan) December 20, 2023

It is remarkably hard to say anything good about the situation at the border, and the American people have taken notice. As reported by The Hill, a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll shows that 'just 38 percent of registered voters' believe that the Biden administration is handling immigration well, which are catastrophically bad numbers coming into an election year.

Invasions are always brutal for the invaded nation. "Immigration law" is official a joke right now. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) December 20, 2023

Her lawyer should stick around. Worse happening every damned day. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) December 20, 2023

And things don't seem to be improving.

Illegal Immigrant given a 7 year free pass into America https://t.co/ervdSnZI0s — Peter Wrangel (@PeterWrangel) December 20, 2023

Certainly a reasonable way to look at it.

The flood of BS asylum claims are preventing legitimate ones from being taken seriously, so the government has just given up on even trying to do anything. https://t.co/KHrgBLlH8D — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) December 20, 2023

So she can stay in the country illegally for 8 years before she even has a court date. @joebiden Crime Family is destroying America. https://t.co/p9RUnOT6oG — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTUMAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 20, 2023

2031…What’s even the point at this point? https://t.co/VSWBS02Yy5 — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) December 20, 2023

There doesn't seem to be much of one, since the Biden administration has apparently decided that doing something about the border is too low a priority to really concern themselves with.

This is unsustainable, but then again this situation has been unsustainable for years, if not decades now, with no sign of real improvement. Stories like this might as well be written off by Joe Biden as in-kind donations to Donald Trump's campaign for the Presidency, because this narrative is well within Trump's wheelhouse and plays to his major political strengths. Under the circumstances Biden will likely start to make noise about this issue as the election approaches, but we all know his heart isn't in it. This is very much what the Democrats have asked for for a long time now, and boy are we getting it.

