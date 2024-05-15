Nina Turner EMBARRASSES Herself With Another Hot Take on What McDonald’s Workers Should Be Paid

Math and economics aren't the Left's strong suit. At all. The idea that there are some jobs that are meant to be part-time, lower paying, skill-building steps to bigger and better things is completely foreign to them. They think that every job should pay a 'living wage' even if that job's value to an employer doesn't justify the increased pay.

Advertisement

They also set the bar really, really low for people. They believe certain people can never aspire to or accomplish more than flipping burgers at McDonald's. That's sad.

Nina Turner has had some hot takes in the past, and this is another one:

Yes, the person making food at McDonalds should be able to afford rent and groceries with their paycheck. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 14, 2024

Do you want a Big Mac to cost $50? Because that's what it means.

If they don't like the pay at McDonald's, they should leave. If they choose to work there, they have signaled with their actions that the pay is acceptable to them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 14, 2024

Bingo.

No they shouldn’t. It is a part time job meant for high school and college kids. Not a full time career. — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) May 14, 2024

Yes. And for retirees or people looking for extra income. Not family-supporting careers.

Maybe in a fantasy world, but in the U.S., that’s not who works fast food. And those who work at any job should be able to afford their expenses. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 14, 2024

She's so bad at this.

LMFAO



Tell that to automation. Oh right. It won't give AF. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) May 15, 2024

They'll just ban automation. California plans to.

Professor Turner, go ahead and buy a McDonald’s franchise and pay the staff in accordance with your inclination. Nothing is stopping you. — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayTweets) May 14, 2024

And livestream it so we can watch it all fall apart.

I have a lot to say...but before we start, I suggest you take an economics 101 class and come back before we begin. — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) May 14, 2024

We heartily agree.

Never has one progressive bought a franchise and imposed the policies they espouse. — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) May 15, 2024

Just like very few voluntarily pay more in taxes. It's always someone else's responsibility.

But now they're gonna get laid off. Their labor isn't worth $20/hr. — Slug-O-Cola! (@heroicslug) May 15, 2024

The minimum wage is always zero.

if the person making food at mcdonalds isn't creating enough value with their labour, equivalent to the value created by the labour of people building the houses and growing the food he intends to consume, then no, he should not. https://t.co/Mm8KYVnvuX — Dev (@sleepy_devo) May 14, 2024

Advertisement

It's that simple.

Decades ago, when sanity ruled the earth, jobs like fast food restaurants were held by teens and young adults, as a way to pad their resumes so they could eventually move into real jobs. Now they want to make them into something else. Bizarre. https://t.co/8ePFqnssCf — Thomas Macioszek 🇺🇸🐊📸 (@TBGTOMCOM) May 15, 2024

Yep. They really think those are meant to be lifelong careers.

Automation will solve this by eliminating all the need for unskilled labor. The only people working there will be well-paid to maintain the machines. https://t.co/Jh6ZC3Sbwl — Michael K Pate (@michaelkpate) May 15, 2024

Exactly.