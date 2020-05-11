Patricia Heaton expects people to act like rational adults when it comes to being able to protect the vulnerable from COVID while reopening the economy and putting millions (tens of millions) of Americans back to work.

We’d agree with her if we hadn’t spent nearly a decade covering the Left, the Resistance, the Karen’s, and the scolds, who live and breathe to shriek, pound their chests, voice their outrage, and be super annoying d-bags in general.

It’s sort of their thing.

Heaton is right in her tweet though:

Is it possible to agree that one can want to protect the vulnerable and also open the economy? Why does that seem so difficult for people? — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 9, 2020

Heaton is lovely AND brilliant. But you knew that.

Because it's an election year and anything the right says must be villified, no matter how much sense it makes. Vunerable persons should stay sheltered while any healthy person under 60 should return to work. — Hap Hall (@HallHap) May 10, 2020

Yuuuuup.

Yes, it can be done. I can protect my self. 69 year old Type II diabetic. But you know what concerns me? If we get the fall comeback, will the government really be any more capable of treating the elderly? Or will we be kicked back into the basement for months? — Dave Logan #istandwithsalinasoule (@deejsr) May 10, 2020

It is possible, but only for people willing to think. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 10, 2020

No no no no no no. Binary only. — Kevin "I got to get out of this place" Schurig (@AginKs) May 10, 2020

May I introduce you to Twitter (Home of the Endless False Binary)? — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) May 9, 2020

Totally.

Exactly 👍🏼❤️🇺🇸 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 11, 2020

I’ve attempted to have this conversation with friends, they all say I want people to die. There is literally zero middle ground. — Mrs. K (@mnsotawife) May 10, 2020

Once the virus was politicized it stopped being about one ‘people’ fighting a virus and started being about two opposing sides trying to own one another which is sadly exactly what Democrats and the Left want in an election year.

It’s all about the votes.

It’s all about the power.

And anyone claiming otherwise is full of bologna.

