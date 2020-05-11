Once again we have been perusing Brit Hume’s timeline, and once again we came across a nugget he shared from Phil Kerpen about a BBC investigation that shows the models used for justifying lockdowns were ‘garbage’ and how deaths from said lockdowns on pace to even exceed the virus.

As Aaron Ginn says in his tweet, the video is freakin’ depressing BUT worth a watch:

Potential global inflection point. *BBC* now says the models were garbage, massively overstated risk and caused panic. Lockdown deaths soon on pace to exceed virus deaths in UK. Watch the whole thing. https://t.co/l4TkHdZuJh — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 11, 2020

Their solution to COVID was more dangerous than the virus itself.

And continues to be so in many states refusing to reopen.

Whoda thunk that robbing tens of millions of people of their jobs, telling them they can’t leave their homes, and banning nonemergent care could be so deadly? Oh, that’s right, everyone who opposed these lockdowns as early as two weeks IN.

The same thing will be found to be true about climate modeling. — Kathryn Arata (@momarata) May 11, 2020

Yup.

Any correlation with the climate change modeling that predicted the great ocean rise of 2014? — Jason Tucker (@phattuck) May 11, 2020

and any somewhat intelligent nobody who read even just a little bit of non-MSM info daily, knew this extremely early on…. — Adam Perryman (@CardsPman) May 11, 2020

Odd. We were called dangerous conspiracy theorists for saying this 2 months ago. Now the mainstream media is admitting it? — Chanandler Bong (@Chanand1erB0ng5) May 11, 2020

2 weeks to flatten the curve. Then the curve didn’t show up — Mike Sutherland (@MDSuth) May 11, 2020

And many of us are still locked down.

Yup.

And they wonder why we don't accept their global warming models as the Gospel truth. — Captain_Ron 🛫 (@ronfeland) May 11, 2020

This is not going to reflect well on any so-called ‘scientific’ models going forward.

Not at all.

***

