BBC Investigates Insider Trading Suspicions 'Looming' Over Trump's Presidency

BBC World News has finally discovered insider trading in American politics, now that the suspicion is "looming" over Donald Trump's presidency. The BBC doesn't seem to be on the same page as the rest of the mainstream media, which got the memo that we're currently attacking Trump for losing the war with Iran.

Advertisement

The insider trading suspicions looming over Trump's presidency https://t.co/iIdiB9lAgl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 20, 2026

Business reporter Nick Marsh writes:

The BBC has examined trade volume data on several financial markets and matched them to some of the president's most significant market-moving statements. It found a consistent pattern of spikes just hours, or sometimes minutes, before a social media post or media interview was made public. Some analysts say it bears the hallmarks of illegal insider trading, whereby bets are made by people based on information that is not available to the general public.

"None of the US financial authorities contacted by the BBC acknowledged any of the allegations of insider trading," Marsh adds.

So it's not Trump that's participating in insider trading. In fact, there's no proof of insider trading. There are just market trends that happen hours before Trump posts something on Truth Social, like, "The war is very complete, pretty much."

Didn't your lawyer tell you to be quiet because Trump is suing the crap out of you — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) April 20, 2026

Didn't your lawyer tell you to be quiet because Trump is suing the crap out of you — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) April 20, 2026

Democrats accusing Trump of doing what their people, like Pelosi, have been doing. — Corey (@CoreysName) April 20, 2026

I can’t wait for the BBC to get sued and lose again! Lmao — Patriota (@Patriota_81) April 20, 2026

And now for the next version of the Russian Collusion hoax... — Polyticks Unlimited (@PoliUnLimited) April 20, 2026

Yeah, sure. I bet the Russians are in on that too. Or, probably Israel.

Fake news. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) April 20, 2026

“Suspicions” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in this headline. I suspect a $10 billion lawsuit might have something to do with that. — Alex P @AlexProEU #PR #RejoinEU (@AlexProEU) April 20, 2026

Compared with Congress?

Bitch, please!🙄 — Cologne-Flittard (@CFlittard1904) April 20, 2026

I must have missed your article on @SpeakerPelosi’s insider trading? Since you’re so concerned. — Camper (@CamperNorwich) April 20, 2026

Maybe you guys can splice together some unrelated financial stuff to make him seem guilty? — ChrisChrissersen the 2nd (@VeryChrislike) April 20, 2026

Advertisement

Oh yes, let’s get really interested in insider trading NOW. — PricklyPearPickles (@prickly_pickles) April 20, 2026

They have tried everything else to defame the President, now it’s insider trading. — Rick Howard (@rickhoward25) April 20, 2026

Now you all suddenly care about insider trading 🤣🤣🤣 — Fim do Foro (@fimdoforopriv) April 20, 2026

Oohh you’ve got him now ! — Specialist MD (@oldwithinsight) April 20, 2026

Britain is green with envy because America isn't a sorry conquered vassal state of Islam. — Brian Parsons 🇺🇲 (@_BrianMichaelP) April 20, 2026

BBC World News really ought to look into Nancy Pelosi if they're serious about insider trading.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.