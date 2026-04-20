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BBC Investigates Insider Trading Suspicions 'Looming' Over Trump's Presidency

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

BBC World News has finally discovered insider trading in American politics, now that the suspicion is "looming" over Donald Trump's presidency. The BBC doesn't seem to be on the same page as the rest of the mainstream media, which got the memo that we're currently attacking Trump for losing the war with Iran.

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Business reporter Nick Marsh writes:

The BBC has examined trade volume data on several financial markets and matched them to some of the president's most significant market-moving statements.

It found a consistent pattern of spikes just hours, or sometimes minutes, before a social media post or media interview was made public.

Some analysts say it bears the hallmarks of illegal insider trading, whereby bets are made by people based on information that is not available to the general public.

"None of the US financial authorities contacted by the BBC acknowledged any of the allegations of insider trading," Marsh adds.

So it's not Trump that's participating in insider trading. In fact, there's no proof of insider trading. There are just market trends that happen hours before Trump posts something on Truth Social, like, "The war is very complete, pretty much."

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BBC World News really ought to look into Nancy Pelosi if they're serious about insider trading.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP NANCY PELOSI TRUTH SOCIAL

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