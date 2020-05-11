Seems Benjamin Wittes is at his ‘Wittes’ end’ over the Justice Department dropping their case against Flynn.

Poor lil feller.

He’s grasping at so many straws. All the straws, in fact.

This is a really important piece from former Justice Department official Mary McCord, whose words Bill Barr twisted into a pretzel in order to justify dismissing the case against Gen. Flynn. https://t.co/Qkav46W9gD — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) May 10, 2020

He so badly wants to be right.

It would be funny if it weren’t so sad.

From the New York Times:

And perhaps more significant, it has no bearing on whether Mr. Flynn’s lies to the F.B.I. were material to the clear counterintelligence threat posed by the susceptible position Mr. Flynn put himself in when he told Mr. Pence and others in the new administration that he had not discussed the sanctions with Mr. Kislyak. The materiality is obvious.

In short, the report of my interview does not anywhere suggest that the F.B.I.’s interview of Mr. Flynn was unconstitutional, unlawful or not “tethered” to any legitimate counterintelligence purpose. Byron York was good enough to point out the obvious to Wittes:

She makes a solid case that Flynn should not have been interviewed at all. https://t.co/EZB53bucvO — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 10, 2020

Won’t someone please get some aloe for that burn? Thank you.

pic.twitter.com/nzWPm0Ncik — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) May 10, 2020

Byron you hold the sword and Wittes holds the toothpicks — DRR ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DrrDenise) May 11, 2020

Well since Mary McCord WAS PART OF THE FRAME-UP… — joe batz (@twitchyo2o2) May 10, 2020

Right? But hey, let’s listen to her.

Or not.

***

Related:

ANOTHER Obama lackey –> Techno Fog shares receipt-filled thread on ‘media leaks’ about Flynn from sources VERY close to Sally Yates

Troll level=JEDI: Trump comes up with a TREMENDOUS new nickname for Brian Stelter and he just can’t DEAL

Nervous much, bro? Laura Ingraham’s simple yet brutal question about Obama makes him look even MORE corrupt