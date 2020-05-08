Sing with us to the tune of â€˜London Bridgesâ€™:

Chuckleâ€™s Schumerâ€™s melting down, melting down, melting down!

Chuckleâ€™s Schumerâ€™s melting down.

Because Flynnâ€™s free.

Ok, so itâ€™s not great â€¦ cut us some slack, weâ€™re not composers.

Anyway, as we said, Chuck is sort of losing it, and by sort of we mean totally and completely:

President Trump doesnâ€™t care about you. He doesnâ€™t care about your health. He doesnâ€™t care about your family. He doesnâ€™t care about testing. He just cares that his cronies are taken care of.https://t.co/SfYJcPBWkK â€” Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 7, 2020

Gosh, Chuck seems upset.

Someone should tell him there are plenty of decaffeinated brands on the market that taste just as good as the real thing.

Also, Trump crony?

an Obama appointee is a Trump crony? â€” Diamond Dan (@DanGrondy) May 8, 2020

Nice try, Chuck.

Some people could say the same of you, jerkoff. â€” Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) May 8, 2020

Your mask has been on too tight, or it is too thick, and you arenâ€™t getting enough oxygen to your brain. â€” c alan (@calanburns) May 8, 2020

Well, THAT explains it.

That's some real projection you got going on there. â€” Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) May 8, 2020

And youâ€™re just concerned about getting your way. â€” Dennis Fosterjr (@DFosterjr) May 8, 2020

Is that why he's never stopped working, but YOU and YOUR cronies refuse to go back? You're acting like a little kid who refuses to come out of his room. I didn't hear you complaining all the many times Hillary was "taken care of"â€¦ â€” Joyce Vorholt King (@VorholtNuthouse) May 8, 2020

Chuck, this clearly didnâ€™t go the way you wanted, chief.

Good talk.

***

