Yes, yes the media are partisan and all about supporting Democrats.

But you knew that.

Ben Shapiro pointed out the ‘power of the press’ with a simple comparison between DeSantis and Cuomo’s COVID response:

If you doubt the power of the press, recognize that Gov. Ron DeSantis handled covid-19 in Florida in excellent fashion, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo handled it nearly as badly as humanly possible, yet DeSantis has dropped in polls and Cuomo is at the height of popularity. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 8, 2020

And let’s take a look at the numbers:

Population: Florida: 21,500,000

New York: 19,500,000 Coronavirus cases: FL: 38,828

NY: 337,421 Coronavirus deaths: FL: 1,600

NY: 26,365 The mainstream media works for the Democrat Party and they are evil https://t.co/iCPl3aHECd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 8, 2020

But you know, Cuomo is some sort of superhero for letting 26k people die.

Don’t look at us, we don’t make up the rules.

to be fair, Florida has a governor and New York has a dictator — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) May 8, 2020

A dictator with pierced nipples.

WE WISH WE WERE KIDDING.

Never underestimate the stupidy of a vast majority of Americans…sad, but true. — Const'lGovernance (@ConstlGovt) May 8, 2020

Lori Lightfoot decided she'll act just like almost every other Chicago Mayor & be a complete tyrant. Please join the protest against this tyrant & her crime boss Gov Pritzker. -This Saturday -The Thompson Center -1:00 P.M. –#Chicago,#Illinois#Twillpic.twitter.com/SQd0D2NIpL — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) May 8, 2020

Take note. ^

Control media, control the message. — Utmost Conservative (@LeaningFarRight) May 8, 2020

The only thing that matters to the media is that Cuomo says “every life is priceless” at least 10 times per press conference. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) May 8, 2020

Except for those people in nursing homes where he forced them to take patients with the virus.

Putting COVID patients in nursing homes was deliberate and wicked. Dr’s and nurses knew that any virus around old, sick, immobile people is deadly. COVID is new but viruses and their affect on weakened bodies isn’t. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) May 8, 2020

And yet it’s DeSantis, who has done a fairly remarkable job with the virus, whose numbers are going down.

The press knows exactly what they’re doing … and so do we.

***

