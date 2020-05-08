Yes, yes the media are partisan and all about supporting Democrats.

But you knew that.

Ben Shapiro pointed out the ‘power of the press’ with a simple comparison between DeSantis and Cuomo’s COVID response:

And let’s take a look at the numbers:

Trending

But you know, Cuomo is some sort of superhero for letting 26k people die.

Don’t look at us, we don’t make up the rules.

A dictator with pierced nipples.

WE WISH WE WERE KIDDING.

Take note. ^

Except for those people in nursing homes where he forced them to take patients with the virus.

And yet it’s DeSantis, who has done a fairly remarkable job with the virus, whose numbers are going down.

The press knows exactly what they’re doing … and so do we.

***

Related:

WASSAMATTA, Chuckles?! Sen. Chuck ‘the Schmuck’ Schumer just LOSES it after U.S. drops their case against Flynn

All these clowns do is LIE! Crap media (and Jimmy Kimmel) BUSTED for pushing fake story about Mike Pence delivering empty PPE boxes

‘Pot calling kettle BLACK!’ JD Rucker TORCHES CNN and Oliver Darcy over their petty piece trashing OAN in spectacular thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroCOVIDFloridamediaNew York