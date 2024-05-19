Truly INSUFFERABLE NFL Cheerleader Whines About Harrison Butker Speech for Attention Apparently

Since the Harrison Butker speech started making the rounds a few days ago, there have been some WILD responses. As a reminder, Butker, a conservative Catholic, was speaking to other conservative Catholics at a conservative Catholic college commencement, and he extolled the virtue of women staying home and caring for their families. The Left then lost their mind. One particular NFL cheerleader is really spiraling.

Insufferable is an understatement! Ex-cheerleader* that will apparently say anything to stay relevant.



What is she afraid of? People with different ideas than hers?



Butker is the man! pic.twitter.com/bTpdtG3U3b — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) May 19, 2024

This was her initial video on the topic. If that wasn't annoying enough, she published a second video.

This cheerleader for the NFL who’s blasting Harrison Butker is completely insufferable pic.twitter.com/2z0t17pQs5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 19, 2024

Apparently, she was angry the first video went viral and she didn't look very professional. Whatever, girl.

She’s a cheerleader.



Her job is to lead cheers.



Meh. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 19, 2024

The only cheers she is leading right now is the 'cheers' people say before they drink to forget about her.

She isn't relevant, she got some hits on a video but in 5 days no one will remember her name. And she isn't catholic... only those who hold to the dogma of the catholic church specifically close-handed biblical issues can be deemed catholic. She is a pro genocide marxist.… — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) May 19, 2024

Exactly! She was not the intended audience.

Harrison Butker gave a Catholic speech at a Catholic college to a Catholic audience.



The cheerleader said, “he should stay in his lane.”



Wasn’t he exactly in his lane? https://t.co/lS5gHyc9sm — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 19, 2024

She just wants white men to shut up and make everything her 'lane'.

He didn't attack anybody. He simply stated his belief. Getting married and having kids is natural. Fulfilling. These people are off the chain. Bat shit crazy. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 19, 2024

America knows better. Butker is a hero! pic.twitter.com/zbGHcSe0L0 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) May 19, 2024

The huge amount of jersey sales says it all.

Just another triggered Lib. pic.twitter.com/v2Fev5TRjj — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 19, 2024

“Co-worker” 😆



That’s like the guy selling beer saying he was on the Kansas City Chiefs staff 😆 pic.twitter.com/IJ44cDtCGi — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) May 19, 2024

She could easily be replaced by any of the girls who just gradated high school and were on the dance squad. She needs to settle down.

I hate liberals who think they’re hot. She’s not. — Top Conservative (@DocReichenbach) May 19, 2024

She has a very high opinion of herself.

I tapped out after about three seconds of listening to her voice. I can’t… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) May 19, 2024

Understandable.

Hmm…seems like this entitled, privileged, self-centered, image-obsessed, liberal white woman was trying to make some point about “feminazis” with this cringe-inducing word salad.



Epic fail.



Here’s the deal…I’m the mother of 2 young men. I’m also a Director of Consulting in… — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) May 19, 2024

If you were to die today, your job will replace you tomorrow without a second thought. Your family will miss you every day for the rest of time. Spend your time wisely.















