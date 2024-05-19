Truly INSUFFERABLE NFL Cheerleader Whines About Harrison Butker Speech for Attention Apparently

SIGH: Biden at Morehouse College Tells Black Students They're Victims and America Hates...
Fuzzy Chimp

Since the Harrison Butker speech started making the rounds a few days ago, there have been some WILD responses. As a reminder, Butker, a conservative Catholic, was speaking to other conservative Catholics at a conservative Catholic college commencement, and he extolled the virtue of women staying home and caring for their families. The Left then lost their mind. One particular NFL cheerleader is really spiraling.

This was her initial video on the topic. If that wasn't annoying enough, she published a second video.

Apparently, she was angry the first video went viral and she didn't look very professional. Whatever, girl.

The only cheers she is leading right now is the 'cheers' people say before they drink to forget about her.

Exactly! She was not the intended audience.

She just wants white men to shut up and make everything her 'lane'.

The huge amount of jersey sales says it all. 

She could easily be replaced by any of the girls who just gradated high school and were on the dance squad. She needs to settle down.

She has a very high opinion of herself.

Understandable.

If you were to die today, your job will replace you tomorrow without a second thought. Your family will miss you every day for the rest of time. Spend your time wisely.





 

