Brit Hume once again finds a way to cover a side of the states opening that our dear, good, sweet, totally unbiased (ha ha ha ha ha) friends in the media can’t be bothered to cover, and that’s the SUCCESSES these governors are having.

Even the Wall Street Journal claimed Governor DeSantis may just be ‘lucky’ in Florida … until you actually read the article.

This @WSJ piece tries to claim that ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ was “lucky” with Florida’s #COVID19 stats thus far. But the article makes clear that DeSantis followed the *actual* evidence, unlike those who prescribe unscientific one-size-fits-all lockdowns. https://t.co/10dNI7K2ag — Avik Roy (@Avik) May 4, 2020

From the Wall Street Journal:

A key factor, many say, is a change in the behavior of Floridians. Though the governor didn’t impose a statewide stay-at-home order until April 3, people began hunkering down en masse in mid-March, according to firms that analyze anonymous cellphone data. That was around the same time deaths in the U.S. topped 100 and residents of New York, many of whom have ties to Florida, started staying home. The pandemic’s progression in Florida was about a week behind its trajectory in New York, so that social-distancing measures effectively kicked in earlier, said Thomas Hladish, research scientist at the University of Florida Emerging Pathogens Institute. “In the early, exponential-growth phase of an epidemic, starting an intervention a week earlier is absolutely huge,” he said.

Roy was good enough to summarize since the article is behind a paywall:

To summarize (for those without @WSJ subscriptions): @GovRonDeSantis restricted visits to nursing homes early on; enabled rural/surburban localities to have different policies than dense, urban ones; and relied on individuals to engage in voluntary physical distancing. — Avik Roy (@Avik) May 4, 2020

You know, allowing adults to be adults?

CRAZY!

Northam, Whitmer, Brown, Hogan, Cuomo, Murphy … you listening?

Yeah. I was critical of him early on, because of Spring Break, but the numbers show this was not blind luck. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 4, 2020

So if it went Bad, he gets Blame.. but if it goes Good, he gets told "he is lucky?"… Another crackerjack journalist driving an agenda. SMH — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) May 4, 2020

If DeSantis was a Democrat they’d be calling him a genius.

But we digress.

Leadership. So Florida was lucky and New York was unlucky? I don’t see it that way. — Beth G (@BethellenLV) May 4, 2020

DeSantis knows his state. FL and TX are the 2 best states when it comes to any sort of emergency response. Kudos to DeSantis for not giving into NYC/media hysterics. — Ann Boger (@ann_boger) May 4, 2020

I don’t think a virus does “luck” — Anthony Dattomo (@tdattomo) May 4, 2020

Nope.

End. The. Lockdown.

***

Related:

CRINGE –> Don Lemon earns his Trump-given nickname ‘dumbest man on television’ trying to pick a fight with the president (watch)

‘This is CRUEL’: Charlotte Clymer BLASTED by her own followers for heartless (racist?!) tweet about uptick in new COVID cases in GA

UNHINGED: Kurt Eichenwald attacks Tara Reade in such a hateful and graphic thread even WE won’t include all of his tweets