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Variety: Pete Hegseth Tried to Evoke Scripture but Quoted ‘Pulp Fiction’ Instead

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 16, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump's "attack" on Pope Leo XIV for being "too liberal" has brought out the biblical scholars like Tucker Carlson, Joy Behar, and Whoopi Goldberg, whose Sunday School lesson we'll get to in a bit.

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Variety is now stepping forward and accusing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth of mistaking a monologue from "Pulp Fiction" for a passage from Ezekiel.

"… man to death."

Nice try, but no. Hegseth wasn't trying to evoke Holy Scripture. He never said he was quoting the Bible. He said that his reading was the shared prayer of Combat Search and Rescue Lead Mission Planner Sandy 1. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell shared the transcript.

The post continues:

… and the dialogue in Pulp Fiction were reflections of the verse Ezekiel 25:17, as Secretary Hegseth clearly said in his remarks at the prayer service. Anyone saying the Secretary misquoted Ezekiel 25:17 is peddling fake news and ignorant of reality.

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The post continues:

… out of Iran. And if you know anything about Sandies, their job is to bring those A-10s and put them in between the enemy and that down pilot. And so their job is to literally sacrifice themselves for someone else, and in Iran and contested territory, that's exactly what they did. So it's this prayer was recited by Sandy-1, which is one of the Sandies, to all Sandies, all those A-10 crews prior to all CSAR missions, but especially this CSAR mission that happened in real time. They call it CSAR 25:17, which I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17. So the prayer is CSAR 25:17 and it reads and pray with me please: "The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children, and I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy-1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee, and Amen."

Here's the video:

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It's pretty obvious that "and you will know my call sign is Sandy-1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee" isn't a quote from the Bible.

As we said, we're hearing from biblical scholars this week who we've never heard discuss religion before, at least not in a positive light. 

Of course, all of the usual dupes are falling for the fake narrative.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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