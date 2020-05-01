We’ve gotta be honest, we saw so much prep work going into Morning Joe’s interview of Joe Biden about Tara Reade that we didn’t expect the interview to be the least bit challenging … but we were wrong. Our cynicism for the media, in general, may have clouded our vision a little.

That or we underestimated how much Democrats actually don’t want Biden to be their nominee.

Mika Brzezinksi actually grilled Joe Biden, BIGLY.

Mika is eviscerating Biden over the believe-all-victims double standard, and Biden is misrepresenting his earlier position. #MorningJoe — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 1, 2020

Mika pushed him and pushed him, you could tell he was not expecting an actual interview with actual questions because it was a whole lot of word salad and not answering her questions, especially about those documents at the University of Delaware.

Biden is now claiming he said women who come forward as sexual assault survivors should be heard. That is absolutely not what he said. He said the essence of what they say should be believed. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 1, 2020

Yup.

Watch:

Joe Biden, asked on @Morning_Joe if he sexually assaulted Tara Reade: “No, it is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened. And it didn’t. It never happened.” pic.twitter.com/nXIAdGloG5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 1, 2020

And more:

"Do you regret what you said during the Kavanaugh hearing?" Joe Biden: "What I said during the Kavanaugh hearings was that she had a right to be heard. The fact that she came forward, the presumption would be that she was telling the truth unless she wasn't telling the truth." pic.twitter.com/p45uytLoq9 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 1, 2020

Huh?

Don’t take our word for it, you can tell Mika actually hit Biden hard by the way the Left is melting down:

What the hell is Mika doing to Biden? She’s actung like a prosecutor trying to convict him of sexual assault. He keeps saying it didn’t happen and that women should be believed but then there has to be an investigation into facts. She just won’t stop. It’s disgusting. #MorningJoe — Barbara Mackie (@macbarb0503) May 1, 2020

Anyone else notice Mika keeps exhaling LOUDLY AF over the microphone? #MorningJoe — Leo Ashe – Comical Jew Wonk 🧢 (@theleoashe) May 1, 2020

This is why I do not watch #MorningJoe they pretend to be on our side but they actually not. Trump will drag them but they will still support him. #boycottmorningjoe they are all empty air on that show. They only see the 💲 — OOAK_UniquePieces 🌍 (@RarefruitGlobal) May 1, 2020

SMFH why does it feel like another @alfranken STUNT by the Trump campaign 🙄? This lady #TaraReade all of sudden has allegations, where was she the 8yrs @Biden was in the WH? Where was she in the primary? Why weaponize #sex? @JoeBiden shouldn't be on #MorningJoe. pic.twitter.com/pH5VzVAci6 — ᭙ꪮ𝕣ꪶᦔꫝꪖⅈ𝕣ℙ𝕣𝕠® (@ShaMTBLV) May 1, 2020

Any other personality on TV would be removed. This is not a dem v rep issue. Yes, women should be listened to when they make accusations. But when the accused says it didn’t happen (live) why say you are going to ask the same question 2 more times, 2 different ways? #MorningJoe — ScottMcC44- bad self haircut ☘️🇺🇸🧨 (@ScottMcC44) May 1, 2020

#MorningJoe Wish Mika had questioned Trumpy with as much seriousness, intensity and passion as she did Biden this morning. Perhaps, we wouldn't be stuck with the disaster in the White House we have today. Geez!!! — Jamie Kochert (@JamieKochert) May 1, 2020

This is horrible what Mika is doing in this interview! — Loryce (@Loryce1) May 1, 2020

Horrible.

Asking him real questions is horrible.

K.

#MorningJoe Mika Mika Mika…you and Joe cheating on your significant other..stop being such a hag..please get @NicolleDWallace you do not listen to the answers! — Ne (@palasMaria) May 1, 2020

I’m done #MorningJoe. I will get my news from the newspaper from now on. — Lydia Cole (@LydiaCole2) May 1, 2020

Oh, and one more thing about those Senate records in Delaware:

Biden operatives accessed secret Senate records at University of Delaware before mid-March, report says https://t.co/CxLay4UYUM — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) May 1, 2020

This is going to get very interesting, very fast.

And wow, kudos to Mika … we know, we can’t believe we said that either.

***

Related:

‘And here it is in black and white’: Svetlana Lokhova drops BOMBSHELL that proves Halper lied to set up Flynn (screenshots)

Nice TRY! Eric Swalwell claiming he’s ‘confused’ and playing dumb about Flynn to slam Trump does NOT go well for him, like at all

‘Absolutely sinister’: James Comey’s words basically admitting the Flynn setup come back to haunt him (watch)