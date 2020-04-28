Have fun with this, Democrats.

You’ve earned it.

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Reade calls on Joe Biden to release Senate documents pertaining to her allegations of sexual assault, including the complaint she says she filed. “I want this brought to light and I want you to admit it in public," Reade tells Biden.https://t.co/q3iMyXhqEs — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 28, 2020

From the Daily Caller:

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade is demanding transparency from the man she has accused of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Reade called on the former vice president to release documents pertaining to his time in the Senate, during which period she alleges that Biden kissed her, touched her and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Joe Biden, I want you to release all the personnel records from 1973 to 2009 and be transparent about your office practices,” Reade told the DCNF. “I would like to hold you accountable for what happened to me, to how your staff protected you and enabled you, bullied me multiple times into silence.” “You ended my career,” she told Biden. “You ended my job after you assaulted me. You claim to be the champion of women’s rights, but your public persona does not match your personal actions.”

Ruh-roh Sleepy Joe.

Is Joe Biden conscious enough to respond? — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) April 28, 2020

Look, Fat.

Joe will find out soon what happens when your own attack dog turns on you. Those that make the decisions in the Dem party will hold on to this until they decide to use it to get rid of Joe and supplant someone of their choosing. Which I think is what they are intending anyway. — Linda North and South (@LindaKi70113952) April 28, 2020

Biden doesn't remember what he had for breakfast. How should he still know about THIS — Cryptonator1337 (@cryptonator1337) April 28, 2020

Joe still thinks he’s running for the Senate.

HOLY MOLY — Snad (@Levidog) April 28, 2020

This is getting really big really quick, regardless of how the media is trying to hide it. — Jay Zario (@JayZario) April 28, 2020

In fact, the more they try to hide it the bigger it gets.

***

