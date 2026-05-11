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Safeguards? Nah. Ohio Flipped the Off Switch on Medicaid Verification and Let the Grift Rip

justmindy
justmindy | 4:45 PM on May 11, 2026
Meme

This past week, Luke Rosiak has shared about the Medicare fraud happening in a RED state, Ohio. Now, we find out there were some policies in place to stop that fraud, but they were just simply ignored. 

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At one time, patients had to sign off on the visits and there were GPS trackers to ensure those who were completing the visits actually went. Ohio just decided they were no longer necessary.

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FuzzyChimp
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This is absolutely an endemic issue and it will take a whole lot to get to the root of it. 

Again, this is not just a waste of Ohio taxpayer money. The money Ohio was giving to these con artists was MOSTLY federal money. This is the money of all American taxpayers.

The GOP in Ohio needs to explain this to voters. Democrats are expected to be crooks. Republicans are expected to watch the money.

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Make that anger a useful emotion and demand answers. Hold leadership accountable. 

The people who actually need the services never get them. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MEDICAID MEDICARE OHIO

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