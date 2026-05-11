Safeguards? Nah. Ohio Flipped the Off Switch on Medicaid Verification and Let the Grift Rip

This past week, Luke Rosiak has shared about the Medicare fraud happening in a RED state, Ohio. Now, we find out there were some policies in place to stop that fraud, but they were just simply ignored.

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Ohio Says Safeguards Exist To Stop Medicaid Fraud, But Admits Massive Loophole



As Medicaid spending skyrocketed, Ohio made one of the only available tools to stop fraud optional.



More from @lukerosiak: https://t.co/bt1J7EPxpX — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 11, 2026

At one time, patients had to sign off on the visits and there were GPS trackers to ensure those who were completing the visits actually went. Ohio just decided they were no longer necessary.

We found that the anti-fraud system in Ohio used to require patient signatures and GPS verification for Medicaid home care visits.



Then, for some reason, Ohio turned both of those off…



Now, over half of homecare payments are made despite having zero verification at all. https://t.co/szEAPsdazY — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) May 11, 2026

So, to summarize, "providers" don't show up to provide their own family members with home health care services but get paid by us anyway.



Sounds like the fox guarding the henhouse.



This is a much deeper problem than the empty buildings full of shell businesses collecting… https://t.co/hxWxturp7n — Rep. Mike Dovilla (@mikedovilla) May 11, 2026

This is absolutely an endemic issue and it will take a whole lot to get to the root of it.

Again, this is not just a waste of Ohio taxpayer money. The money Ohio was giving to these con artists was MOSTLY federal money. This is the money of all American taxpayers.

Ohio @ohiogop needs to get this fixed asap https://t.co/p7YqKzyQ8J — DailyPatriot (@AdamScottMiller) May 11, 2026

Anyone who believes those in charge are unaware of their shortcomings, I have a bridge to sell you. You do not merely "elect" idiots. This is ALL BY DESIGN. https://t.co/yrZErDwQtc — Almost Normal (@93A4Jules) May 11, 2026

The GOP in Ohio needs to explain this to voters. Democrats are expected to be crooks. Republicans are expected to watch the money.

Who turned the controls off? We want gd names. https://t.co/OJS8uIHBmS — just_my_take (@GustinoJ) May 11, 2026

I'm a citizen of Ohio lived here for 74 years. I am furious about the corruption and fraud https://t.co/69HSpzDfwN — Bonnie (@Bonnie437591176) May 11, 2026

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Make that anger a useful emotion and demand answers. Hold leadership accountable.

Fraud, everywhere you look.



Whoever made the decision to turn off these verification systems should be in handcuffs… https://t.co/auhC7oKVhT — Spartan88 (@ChrisWest41563) May 11, 2026

Fraud, everywhere you look.



Whoever made the decision to turn off these verification systems should be in handcuffs… https://t.co/auhC7oKVhT — Spartan88 (@ChrisWest41563) May 11, 2026

I missed it... I live alone, had a hip replacement and had 2 visits from a nurse to check on me. It was a nightmare https://t.co/kEanE2tQs5 — Cathy (@ChattyCath12) May 11, 2026

The people who actually need the services never get them.

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