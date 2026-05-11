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Bernie Wonders Why Everything Sucks After Tripling Premiums, Printing Money, and Importing Illegals

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Bernie Sanders loves to take to Twitter to declare all the wrongs he sees in the United States and how much better things would be if the billionaires paid their 'fair share' (He no longer says millionaires because he is one and he doesn't want to pay).

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Twitchy favorite, Oilfield Rando, had no problem reminding Bernie Sanders about how good things were until he and his buddies on the Left started destroying things. 

Bernie will live a long life because he never worked a day in his life until he was in his 40's and then he got elected to office and lounged around on the taxpayer dime. There's a reason politicians live to be 100 (like Pelosi). They don't do anything. It's an easy existence with great medical care.

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Particularly when Bernie is one of those greedy Boomers who has done quite well for himself. 

Don't give Bernie any ideas. He's done enough damage.

Funny how that works.

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If he wants to figure out who is responsible for today's problems, look in the mirror. 

Thanks, Obama.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY SOCIALISM TAXES

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