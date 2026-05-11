Bernie Wonders Why Everything Sucks After Tripling Premiums, Printing Money, and Importing Illegals

Bernie Sanders loves to take to Twitter to declare all the wrongs he sees in the United States and how much better things would be if the billionaires paid their 'fair share' (He no longer says millionaires because he is one and he doesn't want to pay).

Advertisement

In the richest country on earth, young people shouldn't have to wait until age 40 to buy a home - 12 years after first-time buyers in 1991.



Young people shouldn't have to fear a lower standard of living than their parents.



We need an economy that works for all, not just the 1%. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 10, 2026

Twitchy favorite, Oilfield Rando, had no problem reminding Bernie Sanders about how good things were until he and his buddies on the Left started destroying things.

When I was a young person, you and your socialist colleagues tripled my health insurance premiums.



Then you drove housing prices to the moon by printing trillions of dollars and importing tens of millions of foreigners.



I’m almost positive a demon is keeping you alive. https://t.co/3GjkUAHRDI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 10, 2026

Bernie will live a long life because he never worked a day in his life until he was in his 40's and then he got elected to office and lounged around on the taxpayer dime. There's a reason politicians live to be 100 (like Pelosi). They don't do anything. It's an easy existence with great medical care.

Yes, only a demon would screw up the world, then blame it on boomers' greed... https://t.co/jGUPHwONmz — Siggy Ingleson (@SiggyIngleson) May 11, 2026

Particularly when Bernie is one of those greedy Boomers who has done quite well for himself.

Tax the rich to fund a retirement age of 14 for all https://t.co/gKJr0nB5r8 — Onis Mods Muckdala (@OnisModsMuckd) May 11, 2026

Don't give Bernie any ideas. He's done enough damage.

For years, he yelled about evil millionaires and billionaires,then he became a millionaire thru grift & IDK what else cuz he’s only ever been in government never had a real job-once he became a millionaire, he only yelled about billionaires. Millionaires weren’t evil anymore.🤔 https://t.co/MyXvIhNdFu — DogMama (@DogMamaSC) May 11, 2026

Funny how that works.

I’m not running private schools anymore but I still viscerally remember the rage I felt annually around “find out next year’s insurance rate hike” week — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) May 10, 2026

@Oilfield_Rando @BernieSanders Bernie really out here wondering why the wheel stopped turning after he shoved a stick in it. pic.twitter.com/O0Y5Z3zFpe — Tarly (@tarlywaste) May 11, 2026

Advertisement

If he wants to figure out who is responsible for today's problems, look in the mirror.

Everywhere socialism goes, misery follows. — 500 y/o Christian (@500yoChristian) May 10, 2026

Says the hypocrite communist Sanders a millionaire who owns three homes.



He's always been a fraud and has zero credibility. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) May 10, 2026

Sanders, Soros and all other ancient democrats still "serving" our nation have got to be protected by demons. — NCGal63 (@NCgal63) May 11, 2026

Our health insurance rates eventually went up 8x. — PepeLp72 (@PepeLp72) May 11, 2026

Thanks, Obama.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.