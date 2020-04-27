Late last week and into the weekend we saw a story about Trump being tied to China through a loan emerging as a story from our good, informative, honest, totally unbiased friends in the media. Hell, Seth Abramson even wrote a crazy long thread about it so surely it was true … right?

Wrong.

Again.

You’d think with the mess they made of themselves with Russia, then Ukraine, and now with COVID they’d give the spin a teensy rest but nope. Sharyl Attkisson took a fairly factual look at the story and in doing so totally destroyed their entire narrative.

Story is confusing, but if I read it correctly, the Bank of China statement– which Washington Post for some reason didn't get prior to publishing– makes premise of article false: Trump loan isn't with China, it's with US company. But there's no clear correction. Thoughts? https://t.co/KAVnF497Ix — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 26, 2020

‘Bank of China statement — which WaPo for some reason didn’t get prior to publishing — makes premise of article false’.

Ya’ don’t say.

We’re pretty sure we know why they didn’t bother to get the Bank of China statement but then again we are seriously cynical these days …

Vanity Fair correction of Politico story doesn't make sense: "Politico reported… Trump owed tens of millions of dollars to the Bank of China…with the bill coming due in 2022—though later corrected the story to clarify that he no longer China bank."

He no longer China bank. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 26, 2020

He no longer China bank.

Hrm.

Maybe that’s code? Ok fine, it’s probably just really sloppy editing.

The other is funny to think about though.

It's a pretty big mistake. But Politico appears to be trying to stick by their guns and not issue correction or apology.

First story claimed Trump currently owes China loan due 2022. Second one says China actually sold loan to U.S. company after just 22 days in 2012. pic.twitter.com/FDdwXc41AX — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 26, 2020

Pretty big mistake.

Yup.

Color us not surprised POLITICO hasn’t issued a correction or apology. *all the eye rolls*

Heh.

Par for the course for @VanityFair — Jeff (@chefjeff1) April 26, 2020

#FakeNews is running the show — Nancy (@petnut2) April 26, 2020

At least they’re trying to run the show.

Gotta keep fact-checking ’em.

