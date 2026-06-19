VIP
Muslim Texan Who Wanted to Participate in GOP Convention Leaves in Tears
Climate Captivity: Al Gore Compares Abolition of Slavery to Fight Against So-Called Global...
French President Thanks UAE for ‘Joining the Movement’ in Setting Age Limits for...
VIP
Restroom Crisis for Dads: Viral Video Shows Why We Need More Family Bathrooms
Action News: Pixar Blazes New Trails for Diversity by Perfecting Curly Hair in...
UK City Council Launches Court Bid to Ban Union Jacks That ‘Intimidate Diverse...
You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and...
Major Pakistani Donor to Zohran Mamdani & NYC Democrats Arrested in Massive $38M...
NBC News: Tiny Baseball Team Cancels Pride Night After Players Refuse to Wear...
Presidents (Minus Trump) Gather at Obama Library — Bush Suddenly Redeemed, Election Denier...
Deranged: Whoopi Wants Knicks to Visit White House for Slavery Reminder, Not Victory...
CNN: Trump Administration Plans to File at Least 250 Denaturalization Cases by October
Toot Suit Riot: Kevin Bacon Dons ‘Bean’ Blazer for Meatless Wednesdays, X Users...
Ben Rhodes Explains Difference Between Obama's Iran Deal and 'Whatever Trump Is Doing'

Me, Michelle, and I: The Former First Lady Says the Next Chapter of Her Life Will Be Like All the Rest

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Michelle Obama described the next chapter of her life during a recent interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts. So what is that next chapter? ‘Me,’ she expectedly and excitedly blurted. This all came after she mocked her emasculated husband, former President Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Here she is putting the ‘me’ in Michelle. (WATCH)

The former First Lady is in love with herself.

Posters say they’ve already read this ‘new’ chapter a dozen times or more already.

‘Me: The Book of Me’ by Michelle Obama (Me), with a preface by Me, and an epilogue by Me.

Commenters can’t imagine President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump getting an on-air tongue-bathing like the Obamas.

Recommended

You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and Lefties CAN'T DEAL
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Countless ‘news’ programs would be trashing the interview. It would be lampooned endlessly on late-night TV.

Posters say the Obamas look miserable together.

Advertisement

Barack Obama looks like he wants to do some ‘Mike’ dropping, too.

Commenters say Michelle Obama's self-absorption reminds them of ‘Julie Roberts’ from an old episode of Family Guy. (WATCH)

And she can’t wait to tell us about it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABC NEWS BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and Lefties CAN'T DEAL
Grateful Calvin
UK City Council Launches Court Bid to Ban Union Jacks That ‘Intimidate Diverse Communities’
Brett T.
Action News: Pixar Blazes New Trails for Diversity by Perfecting Curly Hair in Toy Story 5
Brett T.
Commie Mayor’s Wife Skips Jeans for Pirate Hooker Designer Dress at City Hall Knicks Ceremony
justmindy
Major Pakistani Donor to Zohran Mamdani & NYC Democrats Arrested in Massive $38M Medicaid Fraud
justmindy
NBC News: Tiny Baseball Team Cancels Pride Night After Players Refuse to Wear Rainbow Uniforms
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and Lefties CAN'T DEAL Grateful Calvin
Advertisement