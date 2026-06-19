Me, Michelle, and I: The Former First Lady Says the Next Chapter of Her Life Will Be Like All the Rest

Michelle Obama described the next chapter of her life during a recent interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts. So what is that next chapter? ‘Me,’ she expectedly and excitedly blurted. This all came after she mocked her emasculated husband, former President Barack Obama.

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Here she is putting the ‘me’ in Michelle. (WATCH)

ABC "News" hits the snooze. Robin Roberts helps Michelle mock Barack for his answers to the "fun" questions. It's a "mic drop" when Michelle says her next chapter is "me, me, me." pic.twitter.com/q5tsmN2TbU — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 18, 2026

The sycophants are at it again — PatBrae (@PatBrae2) June 18, 2026

She is insufferable — Leslie (@Lesliejhere) June 18, 2026

The former First Lady is in love with herself.

Posters say they’ve already read this ‘new’ chapter a dozen times or more already.

“Me” is all her chapters, that’s all she cares about. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) June 18, 2026

Wasn't that the last chapter too? — Ben Adams (@BenAdam06616312) June 18, 2026

I could swear "Me" was also the FIRST chapter. 😉



In fact, hasn't it been the ENTIRE BOOK for her? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2inByDs1WB — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) June 18, 2026

‘Me: The Book of Me’ by Michelle Obama (Me), with a preface by Me, and an epilogue by Me.

Commenters can’t imagine President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump getting an on-air tongue-bathing like the Obamas.

Gee . . nothing about favorite flavored ice creams?



Can one even imagine such a meaningless - fawning - interview with Trump/Melania, or any Republican couple?



PS - Obama is "embarrassed" that he watched the American Revolution series? — Gary Hall (@GaryWHall) June 18, 2026

Or, if Melania dissed Donald the way that Michelle picks on Barack? Would that be cute? Or Sick Burns territory? — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 18, 2026

Well . . it would be headline news. Not even to venture into late night TV shows. — Gary Hall (@GaryWHall) June 18, 2026

Countless ‘news’ programs would be trashing the interview. It would be lampooned endlessly on late-night TV.

Posters say the Obamas look miserable together.

God, they hate each other.



Possibly even more than Bill and Hillary hate each other. And that's saying something. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 18, 2026

"Describe your next chapter in 1 word?"



Michelle Obama: "Me!"



Barack: 😐 pic.twitter.com/gST6UvCWTu — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) June 18, 2026

This made me feel sad for Barack. She must be miserable to be around. — Jane Doe (@janeisclimbing) June 18, 2026

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Boy does he look worn out these days 😬. — Terry D. Mire (@TerryDMire) June 18, 2026

Michelle Obama: Me



Q: That's what you call drop the "Mike"



Obama: 😏 pic.twitter.com/uA6FMps8Es — Hanzo (@hattorihanzoshi) June 18, 2026

Barack Obama looks like he wants to do some ‘Mike’ dropping, too.

Commenters say Michelle Obama's self-absorption reminds them of ‘Julie Roberts’ from an old episode of Family Guy. (WATCH)

But enough about me, let's talk about me. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 18, 2026

It's her favorite subject, bar none. 😉 — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) June 18, 2026

And she can’t wait to tell us about it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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