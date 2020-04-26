Jake Tapper kinda sorta tried to get Nancy Pelosi to answer a question about Trump’s China travel ban and not only did she totally wimp out and not answer him, she implied Trump didn’t go far enough with the travel ban and then jumped into her prepared talking points to support Democrats.

At least we think that’s what she did here – it’s hard to actually understand what she’s babbling about most of the time.

Watch.

Speaker Pelosi on Trump's China travel restriction: "Tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. It wasn't as it is described as this great moment. … If you're going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jpKFxYVCu6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2020

It would have been good for Jake to clarify why there were thousands of people still allowed into the country …

Those were citizens & green card holders. It would be great if @jaketapper asked her to clarify if it is her position that Americans & legal residents should have been denied reentry. https://t.co/LdtIpHpOlN — Stacey – Anti-CCP Bot (@ScotsFyre) April 26, 2020

Keep those American citizens OUT!

*eye roll*

But you know, it was apparently more important to let Nancy push her agenda.

If Trump had blocked American citizens from returning home, Nancy Pelosi would have had kittens. — Adeptus Archer the Needlessly Defiant (@ArcherMint) April 26, 2020

But keep Chinatown open. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 26, 2020

It’s perfectly safe out here.

@JakeTapper once again lets not ask her any tough questions or challenge her lies in any way.@CNN is a cesspool of left wing dishonesty. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) April 26, 2020

Straight up lie from china town nanners. — Colleges Ruin Kids (@RuinKids) April 26, 2020

I’m old enough to remember what happened, and none of it happened in the way Nancy is framing it — JayWilspn (@jay_wilson202) April 26, 2020

Did you report that it was Americans coming home or did you leave that part out? — wondering (@murrayckim) April 26, 2020

They left that part out.

So which citizens did she want to ban? — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) April 26, 2020

Here's Nancy Pelosi on February 26th saying the President shouldn't use "scare tactics about people coming back to our country." Starts around the 45 second mark. pic.twitter.com/NZYTCfsxjr — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) April 26, 2020

Your heard Pelosi, Trump should've shut the door on you returning from your trip to China. Literally, "Left" to fend for yourself. — justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) April 26, 2020

Pelosi then: XENOPHOBIC RACIST Pelosi now: NOT FASCIST ENOUGH — Razor (@hale_razor) April 26, 2020

At least she’s not eating really expensive ice cream and giggling about how full her freezer is this time, right?

***

