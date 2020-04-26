Jake Tapper kinda sorta tried to get Nancy Pelosi to answer a question about Trump’s China travel ban and not only did she totally wimp out and not answer him, she implied Trump didn’t go far enough with the travel ban and then jumped into her prepared talking points to support Democrats.

At least we think that’s what she did here – it’s hard to actually understand what she’s babbling about most of the time.

Watch.

It would have been good for Jake to clarify why there were thousands of people still allowed into the country …

Keep those American citizens OUT!

*eye roll*

But you know, it was apparently more important to let Nancy push her agenda.

It’s perfectly safe out here.

They left that part out.

At least she’s not eating really expensive ice cream and giggling about how full her freezer is this time, right?

***

