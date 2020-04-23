After Georgia Democrat Rep. Vernon Jones endorsed Trump citing the work the president has done to help minority communities across the country, the backlash from his own party was so intense he had to resign from his seat.
From Fox News:
Georgia Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones announced Tuesday he is resigning from his seat after last week endorsing President Trump’s reelection — a move that quickly earned him backlash from Georgia Democrats.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones told The Rashad Richey Morning Show, a talk show in Atlanta, that despite his resignation he would not be leaving the Democratic Party because “somebody’s got to be in there to hold them accountable — hold them accountable to how they are treating black people [and] root out the bigotry.”
“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation,” Jones said in a separate statement officially announcing his resignation, according to the Journal-Constitution. “Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020.”
The way the Democrat Party has treated me this past week has made one thing clear: they are the bigots they claim to hate and I won’t be silent about it. pic.twitter.com/9kE9kcfWKS
— Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 23, 2020
Democrats have made a formidable enemy here.
— Disgruntled Democrat (@real_libs) April 23, 2020
BOOM! That's telling it like it is Vernon. Get those progressives OUTTA your party. I am a #KAG supporter, but we need a healthy Dem party.
— MrDiscostu4u (@discostu4u) April 23, 2020
A man of integrity
— Izzo 5% (@Hover7) April 23, 2020
Interesting times here in GA. Veil is being pulled back.
— David Sharp (@sharpdlance) April 23, 2020
This is eye opening!! Honesty has a peculiar sound!!
— Michael Knight (@Michael89193741) April 23, 2020
