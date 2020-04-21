Is it our imagination or does Senator Tammy Duckworth always seem to be about two or three days behind in her annoying Leftist talking points? Perhaps if she’d just watch a couple of Trump’s daily briefings she’d know her tweet is a flat-out lie.

Then again, she’d have to actually care that she’s pushing a lie in the first place and we all know as long as it hurts Trump she’s not overly concerned about whether or not it’s the truth.

Take a look.

Donald Trump’s basic responsibility is to keep Americans safe. The rising death count shows that he’s failing. Instead of spending his time deflecting blame, he should start *listening* to Governors & giving them the supplies they need to fight the #COVID19 public health crisis https://t.co/k6jGVuyFqM — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 21, 2020

Donald Trump’s basic responsibility is implementing and enforcing the laws passed by Congress.

She should know better.

Also, notice how in one breath she’s blaming Trump for all the deaths and in the next, she’s saying governors need to fight the public health crisis?

You need to stop. After that stunt where you lied about the end of life pamphlet at the VA, you really need to stop. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) April 21, 2020

Notice the MD.

Ahem.

Like many Democrats, Tammy’s track record is not great when it comes to telling the truth.

About anything.

Governor Cuomo would like a word. — M A G N U S (@MagnusMcGinty) April 21, 2020

The same Governor Cuomo who has said no one has died in his state for lack of a bed or ventilator? The state hardest hit by the virus?

Huh.

Bingo.

This is a non-partisan appeal as Rauner was also terrible.. is it possible for Illinois to hold a statewide election and not come up with an embarrassing nonentity? This is a comment worthy of an undergrad wackadoodle or the most base of machine wardheelers. — Gary Frank (@swizze_gfrank) April 21, 2020

Undergrad wackadoodle.

That works.

Death counts always climb Tammy, it’s hard to make them go the other way. — S R (@srob2247) April 21, 2020

Do the country a favor – resign — EscapedNY (@NY1Patriot) April 21, 2020

What's your basic responsibility? Is it whining on Twitter daily? Try being part of the solution — Andrew Bruggeman (@andybruggemanmd) April 21, 2020

That’s so funny coming from you. Obviously it’s you who takes absolutely no responsibility for all the American people who are waiting on food pantry lines because there small businesses went bust. You have the ability to help the American people and don’t. — Mildred Cordero (@godscreatures2) April 21, 2020

Go to work! Do something! — Danny C. (@DannyC1234567) April 21, 2020

That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard. Do your job! — Chris Tags (@ChrisTags) April 21, 2020

Whoa the do nothing @SenDuckworth has something to say now. Try getting to work. — dc (@cerrd79) April 21, 2020

I used to think Duckworth was a moderate. Now, not so much. While her party continues to block funding for small business, she complains about Trump. No different than any other leftist. Sad. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) April 21, 2020

Notice she leaves that little tidbit out.

