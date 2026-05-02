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WATCH: Poodles and Bullet-Proof Vests? President Trump's Got Jokes

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 1:00 PM on May 02, 2026
Lisa Croft-Elliott via AP

Our president is a genuinely funny man. At a time when late-night comedians have been replaced with political activists, it's refreshing to see the Comedian-In-Chief often taking the opportunity to ham it up for the camera.

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His latest thoughts on breaking a decades-long tradition of presidential dog ownership are no exception.

'Donald Trump has purchased a lovely, lovely little poodle.'

He is.

Is it really any surprise that a guy who built his career entertaining people is so good at it? Ronald Reagan left Hollywood for politics and was also quite adept at delivering jokes.

Okay, we just have to say … it kinda sorta works.

True story.

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As we said, Reagan was pretty funny too, and W had a solid self-deprecation game, but Trump's comedic chops are right at the top of presidents in our lifetime.

He's even funnier because they hate him so much.

He's just making some humorous remarks about what it would be like if he owned a poodle. Surely even Democrats could see the humor in that …

Eleven paragraphs. They wrote eleven paragraphs. (That's 'II', Congresswoman Omar).

Don't waste your time reading that, by the way. We only skimmed. We're sure you can guess what they said for the most part. 'Trump hates dogs and only loves himself … blah … blah … blah'.

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This is why we love his humor even more. The Left despises these funny little exchanges because they stand in stark contrast to their portrayal of him as a modern-day Hitler. It makes them look dumb, and they can't stand that, so they screech out eleven paragraphs. LOL.

It's even self-deprecating humor, like this gem from the other day.

We've often wondered what President Trump will do when his second term is complete.

Here's a humble suggestion: Fire Jimmy Kimmel and make late-night comedy great again with Late Night with Donald Trump.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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