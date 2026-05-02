WATCH: Poodles and Bullet-Proof Vests? President Trump's Got Jokes

Our president is a genuinely funny man. At a time when late-night comedians have been replaced with political activists, it's refreshing to see the Comedian-In-Chief often taking the opportunity to ham it up for the camera.

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His latest thoughts on breaking a decades-long tradition of presidential dog ownership are no exception.

😂 I won’t ever be happy until Trump buys a poodle now. How does he do it? pic.twitter.com/fzVpN8WOqB — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) May 2, 2026

'Donald Trump has purchased a lovely, lovely little poodle.'

🤣 Dude is hilarious — AlwaysBeRad (@Rad1Always) May 2, 2026

He is.

Just did a ten minute set. Comedic Gold like only our President could deliver 🇺🇸😎 — Oblivous1111 (@oblivous1111) May 2, 2026

Is it really any surprise that a guy who built his career entertaining people is so good at it? Ronald Reagan left Hollywood for politics and was also quite adept at delivering jokes.

Okay, we just have to say … it kinda sorta works.

He has a pet bee. — Jeff Lundberg (@KoaukaLoop) May 2, 2026

True story.

He is, without question, the funniest man we have ever had as President.



Which is part of why they hate him so much. The Left is humorless. https://t.co/s4WIp4Hwdk — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) May 2, 2026

As we said, Reagan was pretty funny too, and W had a solid self-deprecation game, but Trump's comedic chops are right at the top of presidents in our lifetime.

He's even funnier because they hate him so much.

If you didn't laugh there is something wrong with you😅 — janine mccurdy (@MccurdyJan68288) May 2, 2026

He's just making some humorous remarks about what it would be like if he owned a poodle. Surely even Democrats could see the humor in that …

BREAKING: Trump attacks Biden's dog in a bizarre rant, admits that he couldn't get one himself because people would know it was "fake."



How can anyone hate man's best friend this much?



"You know, they all wanted me to buy a dog when I went to the White House," Trump said at… pic.twitter.com/yyHPmXAAfq — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 2, 2026

Eleven paragraphs. They wrote eleven paragraphs. (That's 'II', Congresswoman Omar).

Don't waste your time reading that, by the way. We only skimmed. We're sure you can guess what they said for the most part. 'Trump hates dogs and only loves himself … blah … blah … blah'.

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This is why we love his humor even more. The Left despises these funny little exchanges because they stand in stark contrast to their portrayal of him as a modern-day Hitler. It makes them look dumb, and they can't stand that, so they screech out eleven paragraphs. LOL.

It's even self-deprecating humor, like this gem from the other day.

How does he do it? 😂



REPORTER: "Is there talks about you potentially wearing a bullet-proof vest?"



TRUMP: "I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier." pic.twitter.com/QwJUREsoaV — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 30, 2026

We've often wondered what President Trump will do when his second term is complete.

Here's a humble suggestion: Fire Jimmy Kimmel and make late-night comedy great again with Late Night with Donald Trump.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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