If you’ve watched as much TV as this editor has (sorry!) then you are more than familiar with the ‘COVID branding’ that’s happening in commercials from companies across the board. Cars, insurance, pizza, food in general, grocery stores … you name it there’s a sappy COVID commercial out there. And hey, we get it, if they weren’t going this route it might seem tone-deaf but enough is enough.

Especially when we’ve figured out their ‘recipe’ and are starting to mock the crap out of it.

This thread is great:

[sad piano music] In these uncertain times, it's important to remember that Twitter will be here for you during these challenging times & is still a garbage dump amid these difficult times. #GarbageTogether #TroublingTimes — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 16, 2020

O.

M.

G.

[more sad piano music] During these uneasy times, it's important to remember that the Thesaurus is here for marketers during these precarious times as they write their somber ads during these anxious times. #BrandsTogetherApartOrSomething — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 16, 2020

Hey! We love our thesaurus.

Hater.

Heh.

[even more sad piano music] In these trying times, it's important to remember that we are lucky enough to be open during these troubling times and have shit to sell and every commercial now sounds like this during these challenging times. #BrandStrong — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 17, 2020

Trying times.

[sad piano music] In these challenging times, it's important to rememb— WHEEEEEEEE! https://t.co/IDbh2ZnKOU — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 17, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

[sad sitar music] In these difficult times, it's important to remember the things we share together apart and stuff during these challenging times like festive holidays like today and dude stop bogarting that shit. #TroublingTimes #BogartingThatShit — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 20, 2020

Oooh, sad sitar? Nice.

[sad piano music] In these uncertain times, it's important to remember to change up your ads or else people will start tuning them out during these times of uncertainty. #UncertainTimes #TimesOfUncertainty #BrandStrong #TogetherAndStuff — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 21, 2020

What they said.

[sad piano music] In these challenging times, it's important to remember to listen to celebs during these difficult times and sniff celeb taints amid these uncertain times. #CelebsTogether #SniffCelebTaints https://t.co/KhMZeguwBW — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 21, 2020

But hey, don’t take the thread’s ‘word’ for it … see for yourself.

This is stunningly hilarious AND horrible at all once.

Enjoy.

Please, in the name of all that’s holy, MAKE IT STOP.

Sell us cars.

Sell us pizza.

Sell us insurance.

Sell us crap we really don’t need.

You don’t have to sell us on the notion that we have to stay home, or that we should wash our freaking hands, or that we better keep social distancing.

WE GET IT.

Go back to be annoying commercials and leave meaningful quips to greeting cards.

Thank you.

***

