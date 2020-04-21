If you’ve watched as much TV as this editor has (sorry!) then you are more than familiar with the ‘COVID branding’ that’s happening in commercials from companies across the board. Cars, insurance, pizza, food in general, grocery stores … you name it there’s a sappy COVID commercial out there. And hey, we get it, if they weren’t going this route it might seem tone-deaf but enough is enough.

Especially when we’ve figured out their ‘recipe’ and are starting to mock the crap out of it.

This thread is great:

O.

M.

G.

Hey! We love our thesaurus.

Hater.

Heh.

Trying times.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oooh, sad sitar? Nice.

What they said.

But hey, don’t take the thread’s ‘word’ for it … see for yourself.

This is stunningly hilarious AND horrible at all once.

Enjoy.

Please, in the name of all that’s holy, MAKE IT STOP.

Sell us cars.

Sell us pizza.

Sell us insurance.

Sell us crap we really don’t need.

You don’t have to sell us on the notion that we have to stay home, or that we should wash our freaking hands, or that we better keep social distancing.

WE GET IT.

Go back to be annoying commercials and leave meaningful quips to greeting cards.

Thank you.

***

