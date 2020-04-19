We’re not entirely sure why Chris Wallace thought it was a good idea to bring Nancy Pelosi on Fox News Sunday this morning but here we are. Surely he knew she’d just take the opportunity to babble about TRUMP BAD, blame the president for the virus, call him a racist, and then do her best to sabotage his plans to reopen the country.

Then again, maybe Chris hoped he’d have an opportunity to bring up her famous walk in Chinatown in February where she told Americans ‘it’s safe out there.’

One has to wonder if the Botox has finally gone to her brain … watch:

The President has announced plans to reopen the country. @SpeakerPelosi says there hasn’t been enough testing: “We’re way late on it. And that is the failure. President gets an “F” a failure on the testing.” #FNS pic.twitter.com/bBJaSpDJAx — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) April 19, 2020

F for failure.

WHOA NOW! THEM’S FIGHTING WORDS!

She really thought that was some clever dig? Or at least her handlers did.

What a joke.

Nancy Pelosi doesn’t give a damn about America, its people, or its businesses. Her words and actions have proven that time after time. Pelosi remains a wart on the face of humanity. https://t.co/70vuAeYZ7B — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) April 19, 2020

From Fox News:

Host Chris Wallace countered Pelosi’s claim that Trump did not take the pandemic seriously enough before March by showing video of her walking the streets of Chinatown on Feb. 24 without a mask and encouraging tourists to go there. In the clip, Pelosi said it was “very safe” there.

We were shocked Chris pushed back at all … seriously.

Pelosi insisted that this was not an example of her taking the outbreak lightly, and claimed it was only meant “to end the discrimination, the stigma, that was going out against the Asian-American community.”

Tell us another one, Nancy.

She also insisted Trump should be impeached for doing his job so yeah.

I’m sorry but Nancy Pelosi doesn’t get to play the hero after waiting a week to fund the #PPP. — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) April 19, 2020

She’s fighting so hard and stuff! What if she runs out of fancy ice cream?!

Nancy Pelosi lied straight faced on Fox News Sunday about her walking tour of Chinatown on Feb 24th. #LiarPelosi — Deplorable Boomer Jim Rowbot (@JimRowland5) April 19, 2020

#LiarPelosi works.

#FoxNewsSunday Lying Nancy Pelosi showed she has no empathy for Americans suffering from the economic crisis. She even attacked Dr. Fauci because he supported President Trump's plan to reopen the country. She lied about being in Chinatown and saying it was safe. She's a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/5XdSGAtlVu — Don Barrows (@barrows654) April 19, 2020

Yes, yes she is a national disgrace.

Nancy Pelosi wants you to send her $10 so she can afford another 1/2 pint of gourmet ice cream. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 19, 2020

Oof.

Nancy Pelosi has just called Trump a weak leader on Fox News Sunday. She has some nerve. Last time I checked, she was the one stuffing here face with ice cream while bunkered down in her million dollar California home. She has demonstrated no leadership whatsoever. — RD (@real_defender) April 19, 2020

We give her an F MINUS, so there.

No?

Hey, we tried.

***

