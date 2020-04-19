Rep. Dan Crenshaw continues to impress us as a legislator and as a Seal. You can see how he brings elements of his time serving the country as a Seal into how he serves the country as a Representative and it’s freakin’ awesome. You can really see it here during his interview with Bill Maher where Bill is clearly trying to dunk on Trump and Dan isn’t willing to play that game.

This is lengthy but worth your watch.

Seriously.

Bill Maher gets REKT without the high production spell that is Hollywood. No phony studio audience to save him. Great job by @DanCrenshawTX. pic.twitter.com/FWBgGsYJnO — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) April 19, 2020

SO FINE.

We mean, SO WELL DONE.

Ahem.

Watching Bill’s face as Dan calmly explains the difference between people who criticize Trump for the things he’s done versus those who just criticize him because they can … priceless. The press doesn’t cover Trump, no, they campaign against him. Calm begets clam.

*sigh*

Dan, thank you for exposing Bill's full blown TDS is all its magnificent colors. He is so blinded by hate of Trump, all logic, reason and context falls on deaf ears. Thus, Bill is blind, deaf and dumb. Well Done! @DanCrenshawTX — Hope (@Hoping4agirl) April 19, 2020

Hello, 911? I’d like to report a serious beating. — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) April 19, 2020

Serio.

I like how Maher goes off quotes, meanwhile Crenshaw was there and tells him exactly what was happening. My respect for the man grows daily. — Jin deWolf (@JindeWolf) April 19, 2020

Don't forget @billmaher also once wished that the economy would crash just so Trump would lose the election. — Vuldo (@VuldoLoL) April 19, 2020

Bill relies heavily on his cultish audience for sure. — Primal Tiger (@Primal2112) April 19, 2020

Without his audience cheering him on he just looks like an unhinged harpy shaking his fist in the air, right?

It’s sorta creepy.

Calm breeds calm. Calm personified in @DanCrenshawTX Well done. — Bossy the one with the Chicago accent (@alpha_Lady_pi) April 19, 2020

Simply outstanding. 👏🏻 — Fluffy iPhone Dad (@MackDaddy1002) April 19, 2020

True story.

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi’s Feb. 24th stroll in Chinatown telling the little people ‘it’s safe out there’ bites her in the A*S on Fox News Sunday (watch)

Nutless wonder Patton Oswalt learns the hard way why cowardly subtweeting Greg Gutfeld is NEVER a good idea

‘Sideshow to delay opening’: Brit Hume shares 2 tweets that take the ‘magical COVID test number needed to open’ APART