Seems Noah Berlatsky is a teensy bit nervous about Trump working with governors to reopen the country. Apparently, if we do this, there will be piles of corpses in front of burger joints or something …

Because this isn’t totally insane and horrible … oh wait, it is.

But we just got done cleaning up all the corpses from the Net Neutrality thing, dammit.

Wait, he kept going.

the thing that is harming the economy is mass death and plague,not public government efforts to deal with mass death and plague. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) April 16, 2020

EVERYBODY IS GOING TO DIE!

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

Dude, if you don’t want to go back to life feel free to stay hunkered down in your basement, but let the rest of the country choose for itself.

even businesses that don't care about their employees and customers dying will be hesitant to open because they're going to worry about lawsuits. investors are going to be hesitant with the huge uncertainty caused by potential pandemic death spikes. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) April 16, 2020

This is such a stupid tweet.

Evil employers don’t care about their employees, only lawsuits.

You know this dude is a blast at birthday parties.

the only way to open the economy is to get a handle on controlling the virus, which requires federal action on testing and PPE. but assholes like Scott Adams can't say that because criticizing Trump is verboten. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) April 16, 2020

You can’t control a virus, ya’ nob.

You can figure out the best way to deal with it and protect your people WITHOUT totally destroying your economy though.

Also, notice he wasn’t tough enough to tag Scott Adams while he was talking smack about him.

Typical.

I can buy a burger now. It's called take out. — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) April 17, 2020

And no dead bodies.

At least we don’t think so.

Just cower in your homes, then. You can't be safe enough. If you have food delivered, you don't know if the person handling it even washes their hands after they use the toilet. Germy people touch and cough on stuff everywhere.its impossible to be careful enough. — That's Comrade Bot to you (@xxdspence49) April 17, 2020

There ya’ go.

I'll get that burger. Just throw a tarp over them. — Florida John (@IndyJohn941) April 17, 2020

Ok, so it was inappropriate to laugh at this.

But we did.

Our bad.

These "piles of corpses", can you send me a picture and location to avoid? #FakeNewsEpidemic — doeseatoats (@doeseatoatss) April 17, 2020

That one BK over on that one street is a little dicey …

Yeah, it’s an outrage how they always stack corpses outside burger joints. — TrajanOfHispaniaBaetica (@TBaetica) April 17, 2020

So rude.

what if it's a whataburger? — Nick B (@4oh3) April 16, 2020

I will 🖖🏻 — wdavis1642 (@wdavis1642) April 17, 2020

Just when you think you've found the biggest moron, up pops another prime candidate — Dr. Birx's scarf (@BobLobl95809301) April 17, 2020

Twitter never fails to bring them out of the woodwork.

True story.

***

