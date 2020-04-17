So why have we locked down for COVID again? Because if this thread Brit Hume shared on a specific study is in the least bit valid COVID is really nothing more dangerous than … wait for it … keep waiting … yeah, you can wait a little more … the FLU.

We know, we’re not supposed to call it that for some reason but once you read this thread you’ll see what we mean.

True believers.

HA!

Seriously, check this out:

Seroprevalance what now? Who?

Don’t worry, he explains it:

Trending

Here we go.

Hang in there, it’s worth it.

And that means …

Soooo like the flu.

Big time.

BOOYAH again.

True.

Being shut indoors with other people is not always a good thing.

Things are going to start moving, folks.

The data doesn’t lie.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

You know HE’S fun at parties: Blue-check clutches ALL the pearls in thread about reopening America and PILES of corpses

‘When will Virginians reclaim their freedom?!’ Laura Ingraham calls Gov. Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam out in a BIG way and HELL YEAH

‘They knew … and they LIED!’ Undercover Huber’s newest Steele dossier/FISA thread even MORE damning for FBI

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeCOVIDinfluenzaJustin HartReopening AmericaTrump