Marc Elias’ Interpretation of SCOTUS VRA Decision Is Intellectually Dishonest and Wrong

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a case regarding the Voting Rights Act, ruled 6-3 that Louisiana's racially gerrymandered congressional district map was unconstitutional. Simply put, you can't draw congressional districts based on race. As we've reported, a lot of Democrats are crashing out over this decision, calling it a blow to democracy. According to Sen. Raphael Warnock, Dr. Martin Luther King marched in favor of racial segregation.

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias, the guy who hired Fusion GPS to put together the Steele dossier, fumed that the Voting Rights Act ruling was "intellectually dishonest and wrong" and "an absolute mockery of the law and stain on the court."

Today's VRA decision is intellectually dishonest and wrong. The conservatives basically said: Black people can vote for their preferred candidates, as long as they prefer the right candidates -- which will be Republicans.



An absolutely mockery of the law and stain on the court. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 29, 2026

Amazingly enough, Marc, the Court did not say that, or anything remotely close to it. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 29, 2026

Will white people still be able to vote for Democrats?

It may surprise some folks to know that, uh, no the Supreme Court didn't. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 29, 2026

No, the court didn’t say anything like that. https://t.co/8NP43Hc6cU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 29, 2026

Funny… can’t find any of that on the ruling. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 29, 2026

You are not very smart and it's a good thing for America in general that you lose in court so often. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 29, 2026

If you’re mad, I’m glad. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) April 29, 2026

If you're upset about the ruling then it means the SCOTUS got it exactly right. — John W (@txradioguy) April 29, 2026

Yes, because this is a sane, representative district, where all people have similar issues and their representative can visit each of them and understand their needs and concerns easily. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/y94sB9cEXL — Tabitha (@tabigibson) April 29, 2026

This is the type of chronic, bone-deep dishonesty and lack of integrity that will inevitably get Elias indicted. The court simply ruled that race is not a legal factor in redistricting, and that equal protection can't attach to only one race or group, it is for everyone — streiff (@streiffredstate) April 29, 2026

Wrong as usual, Marxist.



The Court struck a blow against institutionalized racism. — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) April 29, 2026

That wasn’t “basically said” at all but go ahead with the dishonesty. — Cochise (@Razorback_LPC) April 29, 2026

Every black American still has their vote and can choose whoever they want. Do you really think black people are so dumb that they don’t understand that? — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) April 29, 2026

Counterpoint: Black people can vote for their preferred candidates. Everyone can. No group gets to engineer districts by race in order to have somebody win because of his race. https://t.co/LOlMJYN39R — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 29, 2026

Every time this pilgarlic shyster gets kicked in the nuts, his head inflates a little more. That basketball he carries on his shoulders is going to be bigger than ever now. https://t.co/BpA58gFTak — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

Of course the Court said none of that, actually. Just take the L, Marc. https://t.co/vOmw8dXLeJ — André Béliveau (@TheRealBeliveau) April 29, 2026

Just give up. Your profession is over https://t.co/IwxfsFQzZ3 — LakersM’s7744(TV) - y (@lakes_24) April 29, 2026

It's remarkable how lawyers can get away with misinterpreting court decisions this badly and still remain lawyers. Elias should have been laughed out of town after the Steele dossier.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.