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Marc Elias’ Interpretation of SCOTUS VRA Decision Is Intellectually Dishonest and Wrong

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 29, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a case regarding the Voting Rights Act, ruled 6-3 that Louisiana's racially gerrymandered congressional district map was unconstitutional. Simply put, you can't draw congressional districts based on race. As we've reported, a lot of Democrats are crashing out over this decision, calling it a blow to democracy. According to Sen. Raphael Warnock, Dr. Martin Luther King marched in favor of racial segregation.

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Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias, the guy who hired Fusion GPS to put together the Steele dossier, fumed that the Voting Rights Act ruling was "intellectually dishonest and wrong" and "an absolute mockery of the law and stain on the court."

Will white people still be able to vote for Democrats?

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It's remarkable how lawyers can get away with misinterpreting court decisions this badly and still remain lawyers. Elias should have been laughed out of town after the Steele dossier.

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