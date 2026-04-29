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Local News Says FBI Used a Battering Ram to Raid a Daycare in Minneapolis

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 29, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday morning, FBI and HSI agents were raiding 20+ locations in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area, including the infamous Quality Learing Center, in relation to ongoing federal fraud investigations. We're not sure if they raided the Somali daycare that was broken into and had its enrollment documentation stolen right after Nick Shirley's video went viral.

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KSTP investigative reporter Eric Rasmussen was on the scene and reported that FBI agents used a battering ram to break into a daycare center, immediately cutting to a video of FBI agents not using a battering ram to break into the daycare center. Why didn't the owner just let them in? Rasmussen caught up with the owner of Metro Learning Center and had a scintillating interview.

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This reminds us of the time TIME Magazine ran a photo of police using tear gas on protesters burning the flag outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Except it wasn't tear gas, but a small fire extinguisher. 

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Imagine if one of the little ones at the daycare were struck by the door when the FBI smashed it open with a battering ram.

Rasmussen says that, of course, they'll be following up, meaning they won't be following up.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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