Local News Says FBI Used a Battering Ram to Raid a Daycare in Minneapolis

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday morning, FBI and HSI agents were raiding 20+ locations in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area, including the infamous Quality Learing Center, in relation to ongoing federal fraud investigations. We're not sure if they raided the Somali daycare that was broken into and had its enrollment documentation stolen right after Nick Shirley's video went viral.

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KSTP investigative reporter Eric Rasmussen was on the scene and reported that FBI agents used a battering ram to break into a daycare center, immediately cutting to a video of FBI agents not using a battering ram to break into the daycare center. Why didn't the owner just let them in? Rasmussen caught up with the owner of Metro Learning Center and had a scintillating interview.

Fake news. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) April 29, 2026

Battering Ram? Is this you doing journalism? It’s a crowbar — Big Bear Girl (@bigbearlakegirl) April 28, 2026

Not a "battering ram" your own video clearly shows it was just a door pryer to get it open. Do better "reporting" @KSTP — JRoads ® (@JRoadsreal) April 28, 2026

Where is the battering ram? Why do you guys always lie? — Annie Mae (@anniemae1000) April 29, 2026

They know it was a crowbar, not a battering ram. They don't care, they are activists. — Northshored (@JonnyThom157564) April 28, 2026

A battering ram? Think of the children. — Stephen Hero (@odonnchadha) April 28, 2026

They would not have used a "battering ram" to open a door that has to be pulled outward to open. — Ron P (@RonP592323) April 29, 2026

Why did you say battering ram, liar. It's on video right in front of your face and you still can't tell the goddamn truth — 20Bigs (@20bigs) April 28, 2026

Hey @kstp, that's a crowbar, not a battering ram. Stop trying to make it sound worse than it was. — LuckyDay76 (@FarmsGray) April 29, 2026

This reminds us of the time TIME Magazine ran a photo of police using tear gas on protesters burning the flag outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Except it wasn't tear gas, but a small fire extinguisher.

Given that almost zero warrants in Minneapolis are no-knock warrants, my guess is that the feds showed up with a lawful judicial warrant and the building was either unoccupied or the occupants refused to open the door. Therefore, law enforcement opened the door for them. No? — Eyes on MSP (@murderapolis23) April 28, 2026

Oh, the poor Somalis! Its "unsettling" to see federal agents at your door. Yeah, I bet it is! Your days of pillaging the rest of us are over. Finally the FO of the FAFO has arrived. Only 10 years behind schedule but we will take it! This makes me so happy 😊 — Moved to Florida (@FreeinFL22) April 28, 2026

Unsettling for everyone? You're pretty out of touch with all of us who are glad something is finally being done about the massive fraud and illegalities there. Why does the federal government have to step in? Obviously the state is negligent in it own efforts. — Judy Pollock (@JudithAPollock) April 29, 2026

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Imagine if one of the little ones at the daycare were struck by the door when the FBI smashed it open with a battering ram.

A battering ram? Think of the children. — Stephen Hero (@odonnchadha) April 28, 2026

Oh, those poor kids. 🤣 — Michelle Anderson 🇺🇸 (@MichPAnders) April 28, 2026

No kids in the building. Typical Somali scam owning the strip mall and running multiple businesses to steal taxpayers money.



Journalism is dead and this is an example given the tone and lack of any reference to the fact NO KIDS were onsite. — Phillip Davidson (@PhilUpFedUp) April 29, 2026

Rasmussen says that, of course, they'll be following up, meaning they won't be following up.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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