Obama Already Knows the Motive for Today's SCOTUS Ruling, Still Looking for WHCD Shooter's Intent

Nearly 24 hours after the attempted assassination of President Trump (and possibly others who were targets), former President Barack Obama remained stumped by what the shooter's motivation could have been:

Advertisement

Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 26, 2026

Obama continues to search for that totally mysterious motive behind the WHCD shooting.

But today's Supreme Court ruling is an entirely different matter. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court fund that racial gerrymandering will be no more. Predictably, many Democrats will now want to get around that by packing the Court, which is their usual reaction when something doesn't go their way.

It won't surprise you to know that Obama didn't take nearly as long to put a finger on what motivated the majority of Supreme Court justices today. He said that SCOTUS weakened and diluted the voting power of minorities:

Today’s Supreme Court decision effectively guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act, freeing state legislatures to gerrymander legislative districts to systematically dilute and weaken the voting power of racial minorities - so long as they do it under the guise of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 29, 2026

Shorter Obama: THAT'S RACIST!

It only took Barack 20 minutes to find the motive for today's Supreme Court ruling.



Odd. https://t.co/GR3rej3zc1 — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) April 29, 2026

Obama is lying.



Pre this ruling, we had effectively MANDATED MAXIMUM racial gerrymandering...that's why Democrats got 2 free seats in Louisiana.



Look at this image, look how UNBELEIVABLY gerrymandered those 2 blue gashes are! https://t.co/2MZnXPAXI9 pic.twitter.com/tgnuIgDFp3 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 29, 2026

Obama's certainly no stranger to targeted gerrymandering. After all, it's how he got his start in politics, and you'll notice that none of the people who he says are now being disenfranchised were on his mind back then:

In 1996, during his first run for office, in the Illinois State Senate, Obama defeated his former political mentor Alice Palmer by successfully challenging her nominating petitions and forcing her off the ballot, effectively ending her career. A few years later, Illinois Democrats, after toiling in the minority in the Senate, gerrymandered the state to produce a Democratic majority. While drafting the new political map, Obama helped redraw his own district northward to include some of Chicago’s wealthiest citizens, making the district a powerful financial and political base that he used to win his U.S. Senate seat, a few years later.

Advertisement

Speaking of "weakening and diluting the voting power of certain people"! The hypocrisy from Team Obama and the Democrats is off the charts.

Must be exhausting to be for gerrymandering one week and against it the next. https://t.co/W5sAMbkj0n — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 29, 2026

No kidding.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and constant hypocrisy (looking at you, Barack).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!