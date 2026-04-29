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Obama Already Knows the Motive for Today's SCOTUS Ruling, Still Looking for WHCD Shooter's Intent

Doug P. | 5:50 PM on April 29, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Nearly 24 hours after the attempted assassination of President Trump (and possibly others who were targets), former President Barack Obama remained stumped by what the shooter's motivation could have been:

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Obama continues to search for that totally mysterious motive behind the WHCD shooting.

But today's Supreme Court ruling is an entirely different matter. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court fund that racial gerrymandering will be no more. Predictably, many Democrats will now want to get around that by packing the Court, which is their usual reaction when something doesn't go their way. 

It won't surprise you to know that Obama didn't take nearly as long to put a finger on what motivated the majority of Supreme Court justices today. He said that SCOTUS weakened and diluted the voting power of minorities: 

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Shorter Obama: THAT'S RACIST!

Obama's certainly no stranger to targeted gerrymandering. After all, it's how he got his start in politics, and you'll notice that none of the people who he says are now being disenfranchised were on his mind back then:

In 1996, during his first run for office, in the Illinois State Senate, Obama defeated his former political mentor Alice Palmer by successfully challenging her nominating petitions and forcing her off the ballot, effectively ending her career. A few years later, Illinois Democrats, after toiling in the minority in the Senate, gerrymandered the state to produce a Democratic majority. 

While drafting the new political map, Obama helped redraw his own district northward to include some of Chicago’s wealthiest citizens, making the district a powerful financial and political base that he used to win his U.S. Senate seat, a few years later.

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Speaking of "weakening and diluting the voting power of certain people"! The hypocrisy from Team Obama and the Democrats is off the charts. 

No kidding.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and constant hypocrisy (looking at you, Barack). 

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