Supreme Court: No More Racial Gerrymandering; Mehdi Hasan: Time to Rig the Court Instead

Today, the Supreme Court ruled states can't gerrymander by race.

The Supreme Court’s just said that you can’t gerrymander by race and all the people who claim not to be racist are really angry that they can’t be racist. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

Twitter's most prolific racists are indeed, very upset about the ruling.

If the Democrats don't make rebalancing and expanding the Supreme Court a top priority for whenever (if?) they next get into power, then I don't know what to say anymore. The GOP-packed court is the biggest block on progress in this country and has been for a while. https://t.co/N07CDsfVhD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 29, 2026

Mehdi Hasan, a person who should never have been an American citizen to begin with, believes the answer to this is packing the courts.

Go back to Pakistan. You have no understanding of the Supreme Court. Go away. — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 29, 2026

You might not understand American politics. Why don't you stick with explaining the British system? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 29, 2026

He should stick with not involving himself in American politics.

I hope SCOTUS will make denaturalization and deportation easier. This way we can give you the boot. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) April 29, 2026

That would be lovely.

Trump should just expand the court now. He'd just be doing what you are asking for. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) April 29, 2026

Then, the Democrats would just make it bigger the first chance they get.

The left: we’re anti fascist and anti-king



Also the left: let’s take a the nation’s highest court that’s proven itself to be self-regulating for centuries, expand it and pack it with judges who only agree with us without allowing the public to have any kind of say — The Tasteless Gentleman (@SarHandicrapper) April 29, 2026

All they care about is power. There are no guiding principles.

This is the demons 2026 midterm platform and their 2028 general election platform pic.twitter.com/ROYaNf9ZaA — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) April 29, 2026

It would be funny if it wasn't true.

So if your ideas can’t win in the courts or stand on their own in the arena of ideas, you don’t improve the argument you try to change the rules. Like a childish brat flipping the board when the game isn’t going your way. Typical liberal behavior. — TMK (@themagaking) April 29, 2026

That describes Leftists perfectly.

Democrats had unified power after 2008 and after 2020. They did not pack the Court because even their own members knew it was an institutional grenade.



One 6-3 ruling on racial gerrymandering and suddenly the institution needs to be dismantled.



Stop the power panic. — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) April 29, 2026

All throughout the 60s-90s democrats had the court. Only when conservatives haves favorable SC do they want to pack it. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) April 29, 2026

The GOP didn't 'pack the court.'



There are 9 justices.



Dems can actually pack the court if they get into power, but then the wheels come off and SCOTUS can be delegitimized as an institution and 60 years of progressive jurisprudence can be fully shredded.



If people like Hasan… https://t.co/q7jwlIzdoR — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

Democrats are mad Trump got to make so many picks because fate stepped in. They can't accept it.

How is it a "GOP-packed" court?



Republicans won elections and got judges confirmed. At most you can whine Mitch McConnell "stole" one seat, but even then, the Democrats could have prevented that by winning in 2016. They lost.



And Joe Biden himself had said decades earlier… https://t.co/zoZ9cNJnFl — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) April 29, 2026

As Obama said, 'win elections'.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.