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Supreme Court: No More Racial Gerrymandering; Mehdi Hasan: Time to Rig the Court Instead

justmindy
justmindy | 3:37 PM on April 29, 2026
Bravo/Meme

Today, the Supreme Court ruled states can't gerrymander by race.

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Twitter's most prolific racists are indeed, very upset about the ruling.

Mehdi Hasan, a person who should never have been an American citizen to begin with, believes the answer to this is packing the courts. 

He should stick with not involving himself in American politics.

That would be lovely.

Then, the Democrats would just make it bigger the first chance they get.

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All they care about is power. There are no guiding principles.

It would be funny if it wasn't true.

That describes Leftists perfectly. 

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Democrats are mad Trump got to make so many picks because fate stepped in. They can't accept it. 

As Obama said, 'win elections'. 

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GERRYMANDERING JUDGES SUPREME COURT

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