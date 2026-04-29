Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Swastika Ink Furious Supreme Court Won't Force Race-Based District Maps

It shouldn't be surprising Graham Platner, Nazi running for Senate as a Democrat in Maine, is upset about today's Supreme Court ruling. He is a bigot with the permanent ink to prove it, so of course he likes dividing people by race. It's kind of his thing.

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Don't piss on our boots and tell us it's raining: under their bullshit legalese, the far-right Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act today.



Another disastrous decision brought to you by the court Susan Collins built, one terrible confirmation vote after another. https://t.co/UOft3ADPnG — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) April 29, 2026

When they show you who they are, believe them.

This is funny, because a) Susan Collins also voted to confirm the three dissenters in this case, and b) Graham Platner is upset about a decision that limits the government's permissible consideration of race—which is not exactly beating the charges https://t.co/gWMnveWtQf — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 29, 2026

Susan Collins voted for the dissenters on this case, as well, so not sure what Graham thinks that proves, and well, the rest of it proves Graham is exactly who everyone thinks Graham is.

Graham is right, it's literally illegal for black people to vote now! They might aswell stay home for the midterms. https://t.co/70jIE86ywK — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) April 29, 2026

As a Nazi, Graham would approve. Allegedly.

Graham Platner has recently advocated for the removal of a black Supreme Court justice and a black Senator.



He'd previously complained that black people "don't tip."



Now he's upset that Congressional districts can't be drawn based on race 🤔 https://t.co/txohjTGB1O — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) April 29, 2026

He's really obsessed with race. It's odd.

Susan Collin’s is a hero https://t.co/9gGHPUuL1A — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 29, 2026

In case anyone's wondering. This is what Platner's boots look like. pic.twitter.com/cyeLsPAcEd — Steve (@GoTime22) April 29, 2026

Literally.

Can only imagine what boots you wear Graham… pic.twitter.com/M50z6kXcdn — Navin R Johnson (@DreadedIgnominy) April 29, 2026

Thank you for admitting you're a huge fan of racial discrimination. — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) April 29, 2026

He did Nazi that coming pic.twitter.com/PL98VrLGzd — Saton MeBalls (@SatonMyballz) April 29, 2026

The rest of America did.

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Graham is upset that he will be unable to realize his dream of representing an all white Totenkopf tattooed district. pic.twitter.com/cTyWzRSHmn — 🇺🇸 Bear's Archer🏹🇺🇸 (@SagLeo4) April 29, 2026

He shouldn't represent anything other.

Sounds very authentically folksy, Nazi boy. Not surprising you would favor dividing people by race, I suppose. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) April 29, 2026

It's his knee jerk reaction.

Find yourself someone who loves you as much as Democrats love institutional racism.... — Better Maine (@MaineLogic) April 29, 2026

Good, the Nazis are crying about SCOTUS defending democracy. — vote bleu no matter who (@BleuNoMatterWho) April 29, 2026

Anytime they cry, it's a good day.

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