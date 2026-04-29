Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Swastika Ink Furious Supreme Court Won't Force Race-Based District Maps

It shouldn't be surprising Graham Platner, Nazi running for Senate as a Democrat in Maine, is upset about today's Supreme Court ruling. He is a bigot with the permanent ink to prove it, so of course he likes dividing people by race. It's kind of his thing.
Don't piss on our boots and tell us it's raining: under their bullshit legalese, the far-right Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act today.— Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) April 29, 2026
Another disastrous decision brought to you by the court Susan Collins built, one terrible confirmation vote after another. https://t.co/UOft3ADPnG
When they show you who they are, believe them.
This is funny, because a) Susan Collins also voted to confirm the three dissenters in this case, and b) Graham Platner is upset about a decision that limits the government's permissible consideration of race—which is not exactly beating the charges https://t.co/gWMnveWtQf— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 29, 2026
Susan Collins voted for the dissenters on this case, as well, so not sure what Graham thinks that proves, and well, the rest of it proves Graham is exactly who everyone thinks Graham is.
Graham is right, it's literally illegal for black people to vote now! They might aswell stay home for the midterms. https://t.co/70jIE86ywK— bumbadum (@bumbadum14) April 29, 2026
Recommended
As a Nazi, Graham would approve. Allegedly.
Graham Platner has recently advocated for the removal of a black Supreme Court justice and a black Senator.— The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) April 29, 2026
He'd previously complained that black people "don't tip."
Now he's upset that Congressional districts can't be drawn based on race 🤔 https://t.co/txohjTGB1O
He's really obsessed with race. It's odd.
Susan Collin’s is a hero https://t.co/9gGHPUuL1A— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 29, 2026
How’s that Nazi tattoo these days? https://t.co/hvMGBcbDep— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 29, 2026
In case anyone's wondering. This is what Platner's boots look like. pic.twitter.com/cyeLsPAcEd— Steve (@GoTime22) April 29, 2026
Literally.
Can only imagine what boots you wear Graham… pic.twitter.com/M50z6kXcdn— Navin R Johnson (@DreadedIgnominy) April 29, 2026
Thank you for admitting you're a huge fan of racial discrimination.— Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) April 29, 2026
He did Nazi that coming pic.twitter.com/PL98VrLGzd— Saton MeBalls (@SatonMyballz) April 29, 2026
The rest of America did.
Graham is upset that he will be unable to realize his dream of representing an all white Totenkopf tattooed district. pic.twitter.com/cTyWzRSHmn— 🇺🇸 Bear's Archer🏹🇺🇸 (@SagLeo4) April 29, 2026
He shouldn't represent anything other.
Sounds very authentically folksy, Nazi boy. Not surprising you would favor dividing people by race, I suppose.— David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) April 29, 2026
It's his knee jerk reaction.
Find yourself someone who loves you as much as Democrats love institutional racism....— Better Maine (@MaineLogic) April 29, 2026
Sure buddy. Who started it? pic.twitter.com/FiC0j733k5— GTotingLeperchaun (@g_toting) April 29, 2026
Good, the Nazis are crying about SCOTUS defending democracy.— vote bleu no matter who (@BleuNoMatterWho) April 29, 2026
Anytime they cry, it's a good day.
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