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Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Swastika Ink Furious Supreme Court Won't Force Race-Based District Maps

justmindy
justmindy | 7:35 PM on April 29, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

It shouldn't be surprising Graham Platner, Nazi running for Senate as a Democrat in Maine, is upset about today's Supreme Court ruling. He is a bigot with the permanent ink to prove it, so of course he likes dividing people by race. It's kind of his thing.

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When they show you who they are, believe them.

Susan Collins voted for the dissenters on this case, as well, so not sure what Graham thinks that proves, and well, the rest of it proves Graham is exactly who everyone thinks Graham is.

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As a Nazi, Graham would approve. Allegedly. 

He's really obsessed with race. It's odd.

Literally.

The rest of America did.

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He shouldn't represent anything other. 

It's his knee jerk reaction. 

Anytime they cry, it's a good day. 

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CIVIL RIGHTS SUPREME COURT SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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