Alyssa Milano interviewing Andy Slavitt is like the dumb interviewing the dumber.

But you know, she’s sorry, not sorry or something.

Heh.

Full transparency, we did NOT listen to this entire dumpster fire of stupid because even we here at Twitchy can only take some much stupid. Suffice to say listening to Slavitt we understand more and more why Obamacare was such a Charlie Foxtrot.

Seriously.

And c’mon, you know without even listening that her whole point is making Trump the villain in all of this and blaming him for not ‘acting faster’ or doing more or whatever their talking point is today.

Truth.

Word.

Huh, we’re not seeing a whole lot of ‘fans’ who are still fans, Alyssa.

Ouch.

Would appear folks are still pretty pissed at her for not believing all women

Youch.

And not a funny one.

***

