In the Joe Biden family, they have a code that comes from his mom.

Too bad she told him not to sniff women’s hair …

Anyway, Creepy Uncle Joe is apparently putting together a ‘Campaign Code’:

In the Biden family, we have a code: My mom used to always tell me, “Joey, no one is better than you. Everyone is your equal, and everyone is equal to you.” I’m working on building one for our campaign, too. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 16, 2020

HOOBOY.

Mayor @PeteButtigieg’s campaign had a set of “rules of the road” that helped define the character of his campaign and his supporters. I think it’s a good idea, and one I’d like @TeamJoe to adopt. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 16, 2020

K.

We won’t defeat this President by being like him. We’ll win by doing the opposite. Where he seeks to divide us, we’ll connect people. Where he shows cruelty, we’ll show compassion. And when he fights, we’ll fight harder. But we can’t do it without you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 16, 2020

Do his tweets sound like BS Obama would’ve tweeted or is it just us? We’re pretty sure the people on his staff writing his tweets wrote a good many for Obama as well. Seriously, this doesn’t sound a thing like Joe. If he’d have written this it would be more like, ‘Look, Jack, pancakes smell like purple, vote for me for WIZARD in 1986!’

So this week, we’re working through what ours will be. There are a few I know: compassion, kindness, humility, gratitude, and joy. But I want your help. Our supporters have been here from the start—and I want to know: what should be in our campaign’s code? https://t.co/UoRbb41RHD — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 16, 2020

The party that wants to raise your taxes, fund abortion until birth, take your guns and open the borders preaching about compassion, kindness, humility, gratitude, and joy.

Now that is funny.

What’s even funnier are the suggestions people were good enough to send along:

Don't fall asleep trying. — Baxter Barfbag 🌵 (@BuckyMaxwell) April 16, 2020

My mom always used to tell me, “Lizzy, we don’t bite people.” pic.twitter.com/bJtE2ww3BS — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) April 16, 2020

My Mom always used to tell me "Snooze, don't go around sniffing women's hair. No one in the world is that creepy" — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 16, 2020

Rule 1: be transparent in explaining events and answering for allegations, instead of having your campaign pressure weak newspaper editors into erasing the accounts of women who come forward. https://t.co/T0VzgBoif8 https://t.co/ZbGZt6X0L0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 16, 2020

Oof.

might be too much to ask but maybe "don't rape people"? — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) April 16, 2020

We didn’t write it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t write it.

Oof-dah.

I have a great rule, it’s called “dont assault women :)” — Grace Elyse (@grace_elyse) April 16, 2020

Ouch.

My god, this is the lamest thing I have ever heard from a presidential candidate, and I have been following campaigns since 1968 — Lloyd (@portsider21) April 16, 2020

Good. So no more offering to take him in the back for a fight? — Michael Grogan (@MikeJGrogan) April 16, 2020

Look, fat!

This is the wrong time to ask for money. Unemployment at its highest. — Ingrid BOAK (@Ochsenroesch) April 16, 2020

Ooooh, and of course if you make a suggestion they ask you for a donation.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How very Democratic of him.

How's Hunter's kid doing? Did you guys accept the baby into your family yet? — Frank (@realBoJazzy) April 16, 2020

You forgot “creepy.” — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 16, 2020

“Vote for the other Biden.” — T. A. 👌🏻🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸👌🏻 (@tap364) April 16, 2020

What is the family code on dating your brother's widow, profiting from public office, and sniffing children? — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 16, 2020

Joe got so much more than he asked for.

***

