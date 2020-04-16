In the Joe Biden family, they have a code that comes from his mom.

Too bad she told him not to sniff women’s hair …

Anyway, Creepy Uncle Joe is apparently putting together a ‘Campaign Code’:

HOOBOY.

K.

Do his tweets sound like BS Obama would’ve tweeted or is it just us? We’re pretty sure the people on his staff writing his tweets wrote a good many for Obama as well. Seriously, this doesn’t sound a thing like Joe. If he’d have written this it would be more like, ‘Look, Jack, pancakes smell like purple, vote for me for WIZARD in 1986!’

The party that wants to raise your taxes, fund abortion until birth, take your guns and open the borders preaching about compassion, kindness, humility, gratitude, and joy.

Now that is funny.

What’s even funnier are the suggestions people were good enough to send along:

Oof.

We didn’t write it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t write it.

Oof-dah.

Ouch.

Look, fat!

Ooooh, and of course if you make a suggestion they ask you for a donation.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How very Democratic of him.

Joe got so much more than he asked for.

***

