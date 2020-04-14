Would appear Jim Acosta wasn’t happy with Trump sharing a video of the media making fools of themselves in their early COVID coverage.

Poor lil feller:

WH just played what appeared to be a campaign video defending Trump. In the briefing room. Just like a rally — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 13, 2020

Dear Diary,

Mean ol’ Trump played a mean ol’ video mocking CNN and MSNBC for claiming COVID wasn’t dangerous in the early months of the pandemic. He is so mean, dear Diary, and in fact, I think he’s a poop head. Sorry for my language, Diary, but he just makes me so darn mad!

Only you truly love and appreciate how awesome I am, Diary.

Love,

Jim

Greg Gutfeld had this to say about Acosta’s outrage over Trump’s video:

Someone fetch the fainting couch. It’s in don lemons office. https://t.co/ysZTze19pj — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 13, 2020

Almost too easy, right Greg?

But pretty damn funny.

Our guess is the ‘fainting couch’ makes its way around the CNN studios depending on what week it is and who has annoyed Trump the most.

@JimAcosta what Trump did today was tell the factual truth…you might want to pay attention as you might learn something! — c'est moi (@ChambersReport) April 13, 2020

What she said.

That’s not the only thing in his office. pic.twitter.com/mtyzvO7d5j — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) April 14, 2020

I'd recommend Lysol. — jon gabriel (@exjon) April 13, 2020

Don Lemon first clutched his pearls and then fainted. — David Hamilton (@David_in_Dallas) April 13, 2020

I absolutely knew that’s how they would spin it. They are way to predictable — kmfeels (@feeley0725) April 13, 2020

They really are so damn predictable.

***

