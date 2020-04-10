Yeah, we know, you’re shocked, Rick Wilson is being a disgusting toad on Twitter again.

He’s usually such an upstanding, decent person.

Oh … wait.

The Trump Burial Pits. https://t.co/sA4bd6iOrk — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 10, 2020

Nothing says you’re conserving conservatism like pushing a video from Now This to blame Trump for COVID deaths. Seriously, Rick has to know this will only put a fire under Trump supporters … which makes sense when you think about it because nobody needs Trump to win again in November more than Rick and his Never Trump gaggle of gonads do. If Trump doesn’t win they become completely irrelevant because the Left doesn’t want them and the Right is pretty sick of them as well.

If he loses, they do too.

Just an observation.

Could you be more disgusting? A new low. And for you, that is really quite the accomplishment. — Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) April 10, 2020

Please, let’s not challenge Rick to be more disgusting. Clearly he can be.

Whoever told you to be yourself simply couldn’t have given you worse advice — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) April 10, 2020

This is such an underrated tweet.

So consumed with Trump you forgot the he isnt the @NYCMayor or @NYGovCuomo. Slow down and breathe pic.twitter.com/Ufiij1iFnf — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) April 10, 2020

You know without question this is a lie. You don’t even know if these people died of coronavirus. In addition, you also know they have been burying people on Hart’s Island for years. You have become an inveterate liar due to your hatred of Trump. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) April 10, 2020

Being an anti-Trump ‘conservative’ makes him an expert to so many on the Left … for now. If Trump loses Rick becomes just another old, racist, evil white guy to them. Unless he admits he’s really a progressive but even then, they’ll never really trust him to do anything more than troll people they hate on Twitter.

I guess you're off your meds again! — Mike WuFlu over the cuckoo's nest!!🇺🇸🚛 (@mudflap54) April 10, 2020

Because Trump told DeBlasio to keep schools open and tell people to go out to dinner and the movies. In Mid March? — marnes (@marnes) April 10, 2020

God you're an ass. — Rankin (@heyrankinboy) April 10, 2020

If New York has been doing this for over a century how exactly does it suddenly become a trump burial pit? Shouldn’t it be more appropriate to call it a deblazio burial pit? — mark (@vidiotfl) April 10, 2020

You really are a vile human being — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) April 10, 2020

This is an insult to vile human beings.

But you knew that.

***

