We’re not entirely sure why Alyssa Milano keeps putting quarters in the ‘Make Me Look Stupid’ machine but here we are. Apparently, Alyssa thought this tweet would somehow worry Trump because you know, she’s so intimidating and stuff.

Does Alyssa really think Joe Biden is gonna beat Trump? That’s adorable.

Oh boy, the ads are going to be something else.

Trending

Trump really should thank the crazy left for inspiring so many people who refused to vote for him in 2016 to vote for him in 2020.

See how that works?

Thank you for giving us something to look forward to. #Giver

They never learn.

SHE never learns.

***

Related:

‘GIDDY with glee’: Ted Cruz drops MOTHER of all truth-bombs on Glenn Kessler and media for rooting AGAINST America

‘You NEW here, Tater?’ Brian Stelter does his best to out-‘Dear Diary’ Acosta with weepy tweet about long-term life at home

Jason Beale’s play-by-play of Don Lemon accidentally making Trump look BRILLIANT for shutting down research program is PRICELESS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanoCOVID-19Joe BidenNovemberTrump