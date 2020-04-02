Because you know, what we need in America is another damn investigation right now.

Adam Schiff for brains needs a hobby.

Or a serious dose of reality. Maybe he missed it but the country is sort of in the middle of a crisis right now and the last thing anyone is interested in his continued harassment of the president.

NEW:@RepAdamSchiff tells me Congress needs to conduct serious oversight of Trump's testing fiasco and the disparity in equipment given to states. “We need to make sure…there’s no discrimination…based on lack of presidential flattery,” Schiff says:https://t.co/IfW9G8alUn — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 2, 2020

Eff.

This.

Guy.

Can we say that? If not, our bad.

You guys remember what this a-hole was doing when the virus was already hitting the country and we didn’t know it yet, right? Yeah, that’s right, his ridiculous FAIL of an impeachment. How can he sleep at night?

Rep. Schiff, who devoted early weeks of coronavirus crisis to impeaching the president, lays out plans for new investigations… https://t.co/078mzkIjTK — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 2, 2020

Raise your hand if you’re sick and tired of Schiff and his schiffty investigations?

When is someone going to investigate HIM?? — LoJo (@LoJoandKJ) April 2, 2020

World’s biggest asshole. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) April 2, 2020

That works. We should have some t-shirts printed up for Schiff.

America: There is nothing we hate more then the CoronaVirus! Adam Schiff: Hold my beer. — hogan (@GolfnLarryL) April 2, 2020

These people never stop. No moral compass. — Vickie Treece (@Vltreece) April 2, 2020

The eyes in this cartoon … HA HA HA HA HA

I want Schiff investigated for colluding with the fake CIA whistleblower and throwing our country into chaos. — Megs (@Megs_USA) April 2, 2020

If Schiff had been doing his job he’d have made sure the Obama admin restocked supplies after the H1N1 outbreak used them up. — Wartime Consigliere (@dmoney_mast) April 2, 2020

Impeach YOURSELF, Schiff.

Americans are as sick of you as they are of the virus.

Maybe more so.

***

Related:

The plot THICKENS! Techno Fog shares even MORE info on woman who fed her husband fish tank cleaner and blamed Trump

Greg Gutfeld beats MMFA pres. Angelo Carusone about the head with KINDNESS (ha!) for lying about his COVID-19 coverage

‘So blood on THEIR hands?’ Brit Hume shares gif of DAMNING, older COVID-19 headlines from the firefighter media