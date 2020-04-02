Because you know, what we need in America is another damn investigation right now.

Adam Schiff for brains needs a hobby.

Or a serious dose of reality. Maybe he missed it but the country is sort of in the middle of a crisis right now and the last thing anyone is interested in his continued harassment of the president.

Eff.

This.

Guy.

Can we say that? If not, our bad.

You guys remember what this a-hole was doing when the virus was already hitting the country and we didn’t know it yet, right? Yeah, that’s right, his ridiculous FAIL of an impeachment. How can he sleep at night?

Raise your hand if you’re sick and tired of Schiff and his schiffty investigations?

That works. We should have some t-shirts printed up for Schiff.

The eyes in this cartoon … HA HA HA HA HA

Impeach YOURSELF, Schiff.

Americans are as sick of you as they are of the virus.

Maybe more so.

***

