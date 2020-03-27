We couldn’t let a Friday pass without covering at least one of James Woods’ tweets from the day. There were many to choose from (the guy is a Twitter machine) but this one where he gave our dear, good friends at Vox a new nickname and blasted them for making fun of Republicans and Fox News was our favorite.

 

Media Gnats.

It’s almost like James has been paying attention to Vox.

And to the media in general.

Vox apparently doesn’t understand that Republicans typically are employed and work in essential jobs. Sorry, they’re not going out because Fox News told them to.

Derp.

But tell us how you really feel.

Ding ding ding.

Not a lot of underwater basketweaving specialists out there doing essential work. Nope.

Because of course, they are.

Vox is gonna Vox.

***

