We couldn’t let a Friday pass without covering at least one of James Woods’ tweets from the day. There were many to choose from (the guy is a Twitter machine) but this one where he gave our dear, good friends at Vox a new nickname and blasted them for making fun of Republicans and Fox News was our favorite.

Here’s more nonsense from #Vox #MediaGnats trying to stir up animosity toward conservatives : “Republicans who watch Fox are less likely to stay at home during the crisis than non-Fox-watching Republicans.” Maybe that’s because more Republicans actually work in essential jobs… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 27, 2020

Media Gnats.

It’s almost like James has been paying attention to Vox.

And to the media in general.

Vox apparently doesn’t understand that Republicans typically are employed and work in essential jobs. Sorry, they’re not going out because Fox News told them to.

Derp.

Vox Sux — jw326 (@Jwd326) March 27, 2020

But tell us how you really feel.

This has actually turn me into a Democrat. Lying around on the couch all day not working, complaining about everything and getting free money from the government. — Bucky Grunts (@johnnyb09274870) March 27, 2020

My husband and son out working every day. Pest control. — @ShiningChar (@ShiningChar1) March 27, 2020

Thats because more Republicans actually work. Period. — Rico Lebrun (@RicoLebrun) March 27, 2020

Ding ding ding.

You mean to tell me that all those 17th Century Art Appreciation degrees aren't essential? — Not your Mom (@Notyour28981739) March 27, 2020

Not a lot of underwater basketweaving specialists out there doing essential work. Nope.

I’m still at work. In a hospital. I’m thankful that we are “essential” and can still be here. I’m lucky. But the democrat employees are bitching about it. SMH. — Crissy (@Criss_Chi) March 27, 2020

Because of course, they are.

And people who go to Vox for news are….are…oh, there’s not many people who actually do that…so who the hell knows. — Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) March 27, 2020

"We have deleted a tweet from Jan31 that no longer reflects the current reality of the coronavirus story" AS. IF. IT. EVER . DID. The MSM should be held accountable for lying to the American people and their culpability in causing this deadly pandemic to spiral out of control https://t.co/seyLJUYtT1 pic.twitter.com/4U1Wz2CaGw — Mike Patrick (@TheMikePatrick) March 26, 2020

Vox is gonna Vox.

***

