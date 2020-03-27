After Rep. Haley Stevens completely lost her sh*t earlier today on the House floor during the Coronavirus Stimulus debate, we thought we’d check out her timeline to see if this outburst in pink latex gloves was perhaps just due to the pressure many Americans are feeling right now.

And nope.

That level of crazy was not an act nor was it unique.

Look at this.

So, she had many words rining from her heart and was planning to get on the floor with ‘bells on’:

I have so many words ringing from my heart for my constituents right now- some of you who I even had the pleasure of speaking with today. I can’t wait to represent you #MI11 at this critical moment for our nation. See you tomorrow with bells and latex gloves on. — Haley — Haley Stevens (@HaleyLive) March 27, 2020

Latex gloves.

Yeah, that’s totally sane.

Just like this tweet she deleted:

Im from yur district…you did this??? Come on really?? pic.twitter.com/RSjFyRMiHU — Ragnar (@Ragnar11366990) March 27, 2020

Trump as the Grim Reaper.

K.

Because that’s TOTES not insane for an elected official to tweet. Surely her constituent was mistaken and she never tweeted it but …

Yes. My aunt sent it to me and I thought it was funny for both sides and is similar to what potus does. We need to get through covid crisis and clearly everyone is fighting hard for the American people which I have tweeted many times 👍 — Haley Stevens (@HaleyLive) March 27, 2020

Funny for both sides?

WTF?

Funny? Funny how? — David Simon 🇺🇸 (@Senator_Simon) March 27, 2020

You are a horrible person. — JR Cash (@jr_cash14) March 27, 2020

Embarrassing — Tyler (@TyRaabs) March 27, 2020

You appear to have serious mental issues. A member of Congress depicting the President in this fashion doesn’t belong in Congress. It’s not funny for “both sides”. — LisaLee,MS Nutrition (@LisaLeeM) March 27, 2020

We’re not sayin’ but we’re sayin’.

Sorry, it’s almost like we’re speakin’ Biden there … our bad.

You’re a mess, and it’s not funny to watch anymore. — Conversation Major (@conversationmaj) March 27, 2020

This person could be describing the Democratic Party as a whole.

Seriously, yikes.

***

