We’ve never really understood people who go to Brit Hume’s timeline to start crap. It’s not like Brit comes across as someone who’s going to take part in a pissing match so why bother, right?

But that’s exactly what Democratic candidate turned bitter Twitter troll Regina Marston did … over this tweet?

Quote:“Unless we tighten criteria for recording death due only to the virus (as opposed to it being present in those who died from other conditions), the official figures may show a lot more deaths apparently caused by the virus than is actually the case.” https://t.co/x0tr4yIujd — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 27, 2020

Her response was less than thought-provoking.

Brit is a Nit Wit. — Regina Marston for Congress California 42 (@Marston4ca42) March 27, 2020

Someone is desperate for attention.

Not sure this was the sort of attention she really wanted though.

The term, Madam, is nitwit. One word, no caps. The fact that you don’t know that might suggest that I’m not the one with a problem. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 27, 2020

Madam.

Sit down.

Brit has been BUSY. Heh.

Usually, we would just ignore Marston because, to be honest, she’s really not all that interesting BUT we have seen mumblings of her trolling others on Twitter, then DM’ing them and then blocking them. This editor, for example, has messaged and blocked in the past.

I’ve seen many of Marston’s posts. Poor spelling is the least of her problems. — Cheryl 🇺🇸 (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@cheryleliz) March 27, 2020

We didn’t say it.

We laughed at it.

We included the tweet in this story.

But we didn’t say it.

😂Best Tweet of the day. — _Christene_ (@_Christene_) March 27, 2020

Too easy. She should just stop talking. — Spjder (@Spjder1) March 27, 2020

Eh, it’s what trolls do.

Interestingly enough, when we Googled Marston to see if she’d lost (the primary remains too close to call as of now) we found another story about the candidate.

From the California Globe:

Regina Marston, a Democratic candidate running in the 42nd Congressional District, found herself mired in controversy this past week. On February 2nd Marston replied to a Tweet from Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D)-Michigan with an invective laden diatribe in which she addressed the 44 year old Tlaib as “Girl.” When a black Twitter user suggested that Marston not address the Palestinian-American Tlaib with such an infantilizing nickname she countered with the following gambit: A swift maelstrom of backlash ensued. Dozens called on Marston to drop out. Liam O’Mara, her Democratic opponent managed to raise nearly $10,000 nationwide. The AFL-CIO and California Labor Federation, whose support Marston had claimed, were beseeched to rescind their endorsement. In response the AFL-CIO issued a statement indicating that they had not actually endorsed Marston and in fact never endorsed candidates in state and local races. After deliberating the matter, California Labor Federation members did ultimately vote to rescind their endorsement on February 10th. Marston’s own responses to the deluge of critics were as revealing as they were unrepentant. When Twitter personality Jack Allison expressed doubt over the veracity of her claim, she implied that her “black friends” would have a laugh at his expense. She outright addressed one black critic as “boy” in a mocking reply to his Tweeting at several Marston supporters, asking if they were okay with her initial usage of the term.

Yikes.

Guess that’s one way to get your name out there. O.O

***

