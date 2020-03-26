Unemployment reached a staggering 3.3 million people this morning but apparently that’s not good enough for The Atlantic’s Annie Lowery. Seems she thinks it would be better if more of us were unemployed.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write the tweet.

Imagine wanting MORE unemployment … wow. And we sort of get what she’s saying here, that if the numbers were higher the coverage would be greater BUT that’s really not a good thing for our economy.

Or this country.

Perhaps if she had worded this a teensy bit differently? Nah.

There ya’ go!

It does seem like a really horrible thing to want for America.

Seriously NOT a great take.

