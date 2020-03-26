Unemployment reached a staggering 3.3 million people this morning but apparently that’s not good enough for The Atlantic’s Annie Lowery. Seems she thinks it would be better if more of us were unemployed.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write the tweet.

It would be better if the 3.3 million initial-claims number were higher: We want people to stop working to help stem the public-health catastrophe, and we want UI to cover everyone who has lost work. — Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) March 26, 2020

Imagine wanting MORE unemployment … wow. And we sort of get what she’s saying here, that if the numbers were higher the coverage would be greater BUT that’s really not a good thing for our economy.

Or this country.

Perhaps if she had worded this a teensy bit differently? Nah.

We can start by shutting down 90% of the blue-check journalism industry — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) March 26, 2020

There ya’ go!

So you want the people working from home to stop working to stem the tide? I don't think that's how it works. — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) March 26, 2020

It does seem like a really horrible thing to want for America.

Really??? NO — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) March 26, 2020

What a heartless, wicked, brainless thing to say. — Jay Collinwood (@Jaycollinwood) March 26, 2020

This is an ignorant and horrible take😳 — jennydee (@jenndee19) March 26, 2020

What tf is wrong wit… ….oh. …San Francisco. Right. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 26, 2020

That's a love little ivory tower you are writing (and still getting paid) from.https://t.co/K7VJxH8p7i — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) March 26, 2020

No we don't want people to stop working. Idiot. — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Taxpayers1234) March 26, 2020

This is Thanos level logic — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 26, 2020

Please, by all means, quit your job and file unemployment. Save us from these bad takes. — brent mohrman (@motrbotr) March 26, 2020

I'll take Things That Should Have Stayed in People's Heads and Not Tweeted Out Because of the Stupidity for $500, Alex. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) March 26, 2020

Seriously NOT a great take.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Weeks, not MONTHS’: Remarkable thread shares how one of UK’s biggest coronavirus doomsday ‘prophets’ has changed his tune

RUH-ROH: Guess whose approval ratings are REALLY going in the crapper for their handling of the Coronavirus (they’ve earned it!)

So … not Trump’s fault?! AGAIN?! Brit Hume shares infuriating thread about REAL reason for mask and respirator ‘shortage’