Over the past few weeks, we have seen a good many ‘experts’ out there claiming horrible and terrifying things about the coronavirus which have led to a lot of horrified and terrified people. Luckily, as we’ve learned more about the virus and more testing has become available it seems like some of the panic from even the experts is starting to change.

Like the UK’s Neil Ferguson, who originally claimed the virus would kill half a million people in the UK:

1/ This is a remarkable turn from Neil Ferguson, who led the @imperialcollege authors who warned of 500,000 UK deaths – and who has now himself tested positive for #COVID; https://t.co/AfEeePbZL1 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 26, 2020

Seems since he himself caught the virus he has changed his mind:

2/ He now says both that the U.K. should have enough ICU beds and that the coronavirus will probably kill under 20,000 people in the U.K. – more than 1/2 of whom would have died by the end of the year in any case bc they were so old and sick. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 26, 2020

That number, while still incredibly sad and disconcerting, is far lower than half a million. And we don’t even really do a whole lot of math around these here parts.

3/ Essentially, what has happened is that estimates of the viruses transmissibility have increased – which implies that many more people have already gotten it than we realize – which in turn implies it is less dangerous. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 26, 2020

In other words, people had it before they knew what it was and thought it was a cold or the flu.

4/ Ferguson now predicts that the epidemic in the U.K. will peak and subside within “two to three weeks” – last week’s paper said 18+ months of quarantine would be necessary. https://t.co/1Hln7w90bt — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 26, 2020

Weeks, not months.

5/ One last point here: Ferguson gives the lockdown credit, which is *interesting* – the UK only began ita lockdown 2 days ago, and the theory is that lockdowns take 2 weeks or more to work. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 26, 2020

Hey, if this mindset could move over to the US even a LITTLE and help us get moving again we’re AOK with the idea of the lockdown working.

6/ Not surprisingly, this testimony has received no attention in the US – I found it only in UK papers. Team Apocalypse is not interested. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 26, 2020

Team Apocalypse aka the corporate media is not interested in a coronavirus ‘expert’ changing his tune.

Color us SHOCKED.

No wonder their ratings are in the crapper.

Not easy to go back and correct yourself, especially in a public forum. Good guy — Liberty Bell (@johnnylaticia) March 26, 2020

True story.

This started unraveling when it was reported that the model was based on 30000 lines of uncommented code written 13 years ago. Code that was never opened to the community for peer review. — Atomic Mullah (@Atomic_Mullah) March 26, 2020

Gonna be a lot of this in the coming weeks with the media. And of course no one will hold them accountable and they will act like it never happened — John Gann (@wolfpack1620) March 26, 2020

And the damage will have already been done.

