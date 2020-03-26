As Trump’s approval ratings of his handling of the Coronavirus continue to climb it seems another group’s handling of the virus is continuing to fall.

No wonder they want to censor and shut him down, he’s burying them with every presser:

Gallup – approval of their handling of the coronavirus: Hospitals 88-10

State governments 82-17

Your employer 82-14

Trump 60-38

Congress 59-37

News media 44-55 Of all the groups they polled, nothing rates lower than the news media, and Trump beats them by 16% in approval. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 26, 2020

Media DROPPED by 11 points.

And Trump gained 22 points and is beating the media by 16 points. That is an INSANE switch, and likely due to the fact he’s speaking directly to Americans instead of relying on the media to report what he’s saying and doing.

Gosh, they’ve more than EARNED these ratings.

Heh.

I wonder if the lack of faith in government bureaucracy as a whole makes people feel like another president wouldn't have made THAT much of a difference, and hence these numbers. "He's doing as poorly as any president would" is technically backhanded approval. — quarantaster (@neontaster) March 26, 2020

Hey, at this point in the game approval is approval … but a fair point.

SHUT IT DOWN! – @jaketapper — Socially Distant Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) March 26, 2020

They’ve just lost it.

Granted, we all have in a lot of ways but the media’s fall has been fairly spectacular.

I can't imagine why that is. https://t.co/b5el2Htl1m — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) March 26, 2020

Right?! THEY CALLED THIS GUY’S PARENTS and wrote an entire story about it.

And they wonder why we hate them.

Approval of the coronavirus: 45-55 Higher than the news media. — Imagine There's No Commies (@xchixm) March 26, 2020

Ouch.

Not at all surprised. Though the number for Congress is interesting as they usually poll in the teens for overall approval. — aYlene_wRight (@AyleneWright) March 26, 2020

Really good point.

When even Congress is beating them?

Both Congress and Trump beat them. — Kit1989 (@Kit19892) March 26, 2020

And we’re watching it in real-time.

Yup.

