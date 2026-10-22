Congresswoman Claims ICE 'Kidnapped' Three Parents Outside Elementary School

Rep. Luz Rivas is the sponsor of the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, which would prohibit ICE operations within 1,000 feet of schools, churches, and hospitals. She shares that just this week, three parents were "kidnapped" by ICE in front of Van Nuys Elementary School. Of course, the legislation prohibiting ICE from operating near schools and hospitals isn't her end game … she concludes by saying that ICE needs to be abolished. So why screw around with the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act?

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Yesterday, ICE kidnapped 3 parents outside of Van Nuys Elementary School. Families and students should feel safe at school, not fearful that ICE will tear their family apart. ICE needs to get out of L.A. for good, and must be abolished. https://t.co/u0ltWEPyKT — Congresswoman Luz Rivas (@RepLuzRivas) October 21, 2026

One question … are the parents here illegally?

@RepLuzRivas Damn. This is one of the most epic ratios I have ever seen on here 😂 — Kira (@Kiradavis) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas It’s not kidnapping. It’s deporting. Hope this helps. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas Deporting isn’t kidnapping. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas By kidnapped do you mean arrested illegal aliens who broke our laws? — Andrew Zywiec, M.D. (@AndrewZywiecMD) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas Sad that the parents would do that to their kids by being here illegally. Blame them and blame yourself for giving them false hope. — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) October 21, 2026

@RepLuzRivas Are they holding the parents for ransom since they kidnapped them . . . — JCFF (@jcfootballfans) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas ICE does not “kidnap” people. They enforce federal law. You’re a federal lawmaker. You support violators of federal laws you don’t like. Really weird. — Steve Adler🇺🇸 (@RockstarNoMore) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas Illegal aliens should always be worried they will get arrested and deported. They are in the USA illegally. That is a crime All must go Millions of them need to be deported They know the risk Let them worry and be fearful of arrest and consequences https://t.co/1ccdehcEmK — The Tyrannists’ Plan (@ElTiranistas) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas 3 illegal aliens were gifted a taxpayer subsidized flight back to their country of origin. — Hominid (@Realitybased831) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas So sick of you performative idiots calling arresting illegals kidnapping. Were you elected to represent Americans or illegals because it's impossible to tell. — 10ecDave (@xplsfixlocation) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas California prisons are full of citizens who also are parents. — Tommy Hill (@tome0806) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas That’s not kidnapping and making a statement like that makes anything else you say irrelevant — Man In The Middle with Rayme (@RaymonScannell) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas Lady , no one is being kidnapped. Self deportation is always an option — 504girl ⚜️ (@504CNM) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas Illegal aliens should self-deport to avoid this from happening to them. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas Sorry lady. We had a referendum on you Democrats flooding our country with over 10 million unvetted illegals during the 4 years of Biden in order to replace us as voters. Americans elected the guy that promised mass deportations. That's how democracy works. — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas ICE is exactly where they need to be and doing the job they were hired to do. All illegals should self deport or face the consequences. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) October 22, 2026

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@RepLuzRivas Why are my tax dollars being used to teach illegal immigrants? — Garbear (@GaryAndersbm7a) October 22, 2026

@RepLuzRivas They were not kidnapped. Illegally entering our country and then having children here to abuse birthright citizenship and create anchor children is their fault. You encouraging people to hide, obstruct and assault ICE is your fault. ICE is doing their job. — Butey (@Butey452265) October 22, 2026

Why were churches not a Protected Sensitive Location when Don Lemon and his goons stormed a church service to protest ICE?

Using the term "kidnapped" invalidates every other word of the post.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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