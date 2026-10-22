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Congresswoman Claims ICE 'Kidnapped' Three Parents Outside Elementary School

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 22, 2026 10:00 PM
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Congresswoman Claims ICE 'Kidnapped' Three Parents Outside Elementary School
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Rep. Luz Rivas is the sponsor of the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, which would prohibit ICE operations within 1,000 feet of schools, churches, and hospitals. She shares that just this week, three parents were "kidnapped" by ICE in front of Van Nuys Elementary School. Of course, the legislation prohibiting ICE from operating near schools and hospitals isn't her end game … she concludes by saying that ICE needs to be abolished. So why screw around with the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act? 

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One question … are the parents here illegally?

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Why were churches not a Protected Sensitive Location when Don Lemon and his goons stormed a church service to protest ICE?

Using the term "kidnapped" invalidates every other word of the post.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CONGRESS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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