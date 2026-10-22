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WTF Is Happening in Minnesota? This GOTV Spot Has People Wondering If the State Got Conquered

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 22, 2026 5:40 PM
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WTF Is Happening in Minnesota? This GOTV Spot Has People Wondering If the State Got Conquered
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Did they make this 'Get Out the Vote' Ad to run in America or Afghanistan? It's difficult to tell. 

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Well, that's weird.

It's on the way if El-Sayed gets elected. 

Today, Americans are learning Ilhan Omar has likely been using a fake name all of these years, including the years she has been in office. Do we have any idea who these people are? What kind of identification did they present when they arrived in America? 

Charlie tried to warn us. 

This seems like a very fair question.

It appears that way.

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This is not a joke and there is nothing funny about it.

If the Democrats get power after midterms, Republicans will lose all the forward momentum on securing our border. This is why conservatives must suck it up and go vote. 

And ask like minded friends to go vote, too.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MINNESOTA | VOTER ID

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