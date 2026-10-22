WTF Is Happening in Minnesota? This GOTV Spot Has People Wondering If the State Got Conquered

Did they make this 'Get Out the Vote' Ad to run in America or Afghanistan? It's difficult to tell.

Get out the vote ad playing in Minnesota What tf are we even doing https://t.co/4QBBmHPbwH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 22, 2026

Advertisement

Well, that's weird.

This is Minnesota! We DO NOT want this in Michigan. Vote for Mike Rogers — Gretchs' Michifornia. (@Kwardin2) October 22, 2026

It's on the way if El-Sayed gets elected.

Unreal.... These aren't Americans. 😮‍💨 DEPORT ✈️ — CondoKat (@CondoKat) October 22, 2026

Today, Americans are learning Ilhan Omar has likely been using a fake name all of these years, including the years she has been in office. Do we have any idea who these people are? What kind of identification did they present when they arrived in America?

To the "I'm not voting crowd"...this is what you are essentially voting for. — Lisa Mei Crowley (@TheNotoriousLMC) October 22, 2026

"Islam is not compatible with Western civilization. https://t.co/uZiQcFsbZi — American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) October 22, 2026

Charlie tried to warn us.

Is Minnesota conquered? 😳 — Bella Cowgirl (@Bella_CowgirlTX) October 22, 2026

This seems like a very fair question.

@BloatMcQueen https://t.co/3P6sDGxuXt — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) October 22, 2026

Marxist democrats are Allied with Foreign Terrorist Organizations — Ryk R (@tharyk14) October 22, 2026

It appears that way.

Is this a joke? Wtf are we allowing in our country. Minnesota needs an overhaul and we need to catapult these foreign invaders TF out. — Deez Nuts (@Deeznuts1980_) October 22, 2026

This is not a joke and there is nothing funny about it.

This is absolutely insane. What is going on in Minnesota 🤦‍♂️ — KingSchreck (@KINGSCHRECK) October 22, 2026

They ARE LITERALLY IN OIR FACES ABOUT IT. It should have NEVER come to this. We need a complete moratorium on immigration and visas to be here. We need to have a task force team deep dive into every 3rd world country migrant and alien here. — Lil 🇺🇸 😘 (@Lily_bee_gg) October 22, 2026

If the Democrats get power after midterms, Republicans will lose all the forward momentum on securing our border. This is why conservatives must suck it up and go vote.

We need to take America back before it’s too late! Vote red. — WombatZone™ (@soutah) October 22, 2026

And ask like minded friends to go vote, too.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.