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The Bird Reich: Did the Atlanta Falcons Nazi What Their New Profile Picture Looks Like?

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 22, 2026 4:00 PM
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The Bird Reich: Did the Atlanta Falcons Nazi What Their New Profile Picture Looks Like?
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OK, we're as tired as anybody of seeing people post photos of President Donald Trump at a podium next to photos of Adolf Hitler at a podium. We're old enough to remember back to 2021, when Alyssa Milano was a player on Twitter and had a fit that the stage at CPAC 2021 in Orlando was based on a rune adopted by the Nazis

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But even our jaws dropped when we saw the Atlanta Falcons debut their new profile picture.

Yeah, we made googly eyes too. The comments are gold, though.

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How many people did this get past without anyone mentioning that it might be a little Nazi-esque? The comments were worth it, though.

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