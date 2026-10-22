The Bird Reich: Did the Atlanta Falcons Nazi What Their New Profile Picture Looks Like?

OK, we're as tired as anybody of seeing people post photos of President Donald Trump at a podium next to photos of Adolf Hitler at a podium. We're old enough to remember back to 2021, when Alyssa Milano was a player on Twitter and had a fit that the stage at CPAC 2021 in Orlando was based on a rune adopted by the Nazis.

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But even our jaws dropped when we saw the Atlanta Falcons debut their new profile picture.

New PFP 👀 https://t.co/gBXWISJav4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 21, 2026

Yeah, we made googly eyes too. The comments are gold, though.

Kevin Stefanski calling an all out blitzkrieg on 3rd and 8 https://t.co/FujYcsdFPy — benhausen (@bstoff350) October 22, 2026

The 49ers arriving in Atlanta on Sunday https://t.co/6tZchHQPxd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 22, 2026

Blowing a 28 - 3 lead will radicalize you https://t.co/YdXk0owpir — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) October 22, 2026

They're going to rename their stadium "The Falcon's Nest" — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 22, 2026

The other day I was wearing my Nazi uniform and a stranger said “go Falcons!” and it was extremely embarrassing, you never want to be associated with an organization like that. — @KedgeOnline (@KedgeOnline) October 22, 2026

https://t.co/TqcPKI0CZK — Football Crave (@FootballCravee) October 22, 2026

Der Atlantische Falconen — Conan, Esq (@conan_esq) October 22, 2026

@AtlantaFalcons Falcons were up 28-3 at Dunkirk. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 22, 2026

@AtlantaFalcons Fixed it for you 😁 https://t.co/wbtaCzybxB — Richard Roughton (@richmooreiv) October 22, 2026

@AtlantaFalcons the designer of the new logo. https://t.co/vp0dQWpLQB — ClownDetectiveX (@ClownDetectiveX) October 22, 2026

@AtlantaFalcons I must say, I was not expecting to wake up this morning to see that the Atlanta Falcons are preparing to invade Poland — Lunar Surfer (@TheLunarSurfer) October 22, 2026

@AtlantaFalcons Boy they are really committed to the bit https://t.co/hvgQtWTZSR — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) October 22, 2026

@AtlantaFalcons Billion dollar company and not a single person looked at this and said "nah fam"? Incredible — UltronMKII.eth (@UltronMKII) October 22, 2026

@AtlantaFalcons After months of deliberation over what new logo design to put forth, the falcons have come to a final solution on the matter. — David (@davidjackson911) October 22, 2026

How many people did this get past without anyone mentioning that it might be a little Nazi-esque? The comments were worth it, though.

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