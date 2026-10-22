Justine Bateman Critiques London Police Officer's Trigger Discipline

When we first started covering director Justine Bateman, she was doing hilarious critiques of social media videos and grading them. On Thursday, though, she turned her eye to a still photo from an event promoting the London Metropolitan Police Service's Women in Firearms Attachment program, a two-week program intended to boost female representation in armed policing roles. Here, Bateman has some pointers for the policewoman (who, of course, is wearing a hijab).

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.@metpoliceuk, this looks like a good way to blow your co-worker’s legs off. 1. Make sure your finger is on the trigger. 2. Make sure you are pointing the gun at someone. https://t.co/Ldd4TakG7C — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk Even THIS murderous bitch knows basic gun discipline. https://t.co/Yq1WdibqWY — Moshe Maserati (@MosheMaserati) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk US entertainment industry folks having better gun safety knowledge than British LE is beautiful to see. — maninthedesert (@amaninthedesert) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk No mag inserted but yeah, fucking moron. The training didn't work apparently — Crimson Kioku (@Crimson_Kioku) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk That’s one of the first thing you learn. Guess they didn’t teach gun safety. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Liz ❤️🚙🔋 (@Lizl9y6) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk What the fuck. Terrible gun discipline. That is the last thing you want when virtue signaling (women in male roles, hijab for Muslim representation). — Aaron Bell (@AttentionAaron) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk She might as point it at his nuts at this point. Why not? I can't think of any good reason. — Daily Mobsters (@DailyMobster) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk Justine knows trigger discipline! I like you even more now. — DPS In Detroit (@DetroitDPS) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk Clearly top notch gun lessons were included in her DEI application! — Logical Thinker (@CriticalThnr) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk A white woman in a hijab, a keffiyeh and a gun, what could possibly go wrong? — Kimberly (@Watthehecky) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk Maybe it’s good that most of them aren’t allowed to carry guns if this is their version of gun safety. — Valentine (@pnwK8) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk Fortunately, it's not loaded (there is a visible chamber flag and no magazine). It's still poor discipline. — Bobby Shaftoe (@robertshaftoe41) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @heelvsbabyface @metpoliceuk Make sure the gun is aimed at his femoral artery too 😅✌️ — JoeShmoe (@Browncoat_Joe) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk UK police are an anti-English joke these days. — Tom Hallock (@SudoNimh) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk Good Lord. Surely this isn't a training picture. — Mark Tupper (@tupper61121) October 22, 2026

Maybe this was a "before" shot.

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk That finger placement fills me with hate — Cris P. Bacon (@TonerT269) October 22, 2026

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@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk So, wait, you're saying that some American actress can identify that at a glance, but @metpoliceuk seems to have missed it? Oh, wait... That's what just happened. Shame on you @metpoliceuk Shame on you. Please do better in the future. — P.S. Power (@DaleLPower) October 22, 2026

@JustineBateman @metpoliceuk Aim a little higher for an allegory of the West in 2026. — Simon Hankinson (@WatchfulWaiter1) October 22, 2026

Turns out this is an old photo from 2023, when the program launched. Apparently, it was deemed problematic that women accounted for only 3 percent of armed roles in law enforcement.

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