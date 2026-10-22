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Justine Bateman Critiques London Police Officer's Trigger Discipline

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 22, 2026 9:00 PM
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Justine Bateman Critiques London Police Officer's Trigger Discipline
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

When we first started covering director Justine Bateman, she was doing hilarious critiques of social media videos and grading them. On Thursday, though, she turned her eye to a still photo from an event promoting the London Metropolitan Police Service's Women in Firearms Attachment program, a two-week program intended to boost female representation in armed policing roles. Here, Bateman has some pointers for the policewoman (who, of course, is wearing a hijab).

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Maybe this was a "before" shot.

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Turns out this is an old photo from 2023, when the program launched. Apparently, it was deemed problematic that women accounted for only 3 percent of armed roles in law enforcement. 

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News Topics DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | FIREARMS

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