This editor has decided until the country is back to normal (whatever the Hell that is) we will be writing about our favorite parody account, Sean Spicier, once a week because dammit, we need to laugh. And sadly there seems to be a shortage of things that make us laugh right now …

And c’mon, what’s funnier than watching a bunch of batsh*t lefties losing their marbles over an account they think actually belongs to Sean Spicer because they’re either too emotional or too stupid to look for the little blue check. Hell, even Spicier’s bio says he’s not him.

Which of course is what keeps this being so damn funny.

We hope you laugh as much as we did writing this.

Especially since he just freakin’ obliterated Nancy Pelosi:

Name on thing I’ve ever said in support of Hillary pic.twitter.com/pFKZDvvOcG — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 24, 2020

He didn’t work for Obama either.

Mandatory voting would be a disaster pic.twitter.com/WVzcD2VpvR — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 24, 2020

They are OBSESSED with his dancing.

And WTF with the murder charges?

See what we mean? OBSESSED.

Imagine telling a parody they are the ones who suck at Twitter because you think he’s the real deal.

Funny.

Hope it’s half as fun as it sounds pic.twitter.com/5UgF3XNbtB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 23, 2020

Bush boy?

Is that a bunny joke?

These poor, brain-washed, uninformed yahoos … they will never get it.

Doubt she reads my timeline, Benny….might want to @ her pic.twitter.com/mZIcQaNwgT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 23, 2020

Nancy is the reason it was blocked. Benny.

Would expect better from a mind reader pic.twitter.com/37mE2cQlYN — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 22, 2020

We don’t even know what to say here, lol.

Oh, come on…I don’t like Bloomberg either pic.twitter.com/r3HKvUV0k1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 22, 2020

We’re sure the PARODY is crushed.

Heh.

Maybe climate cooling? We can’t keep up with it either.

Less likely to get hit with spittle pic.twitter.com/pq1JacDX0x — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 21, 2020

So mad.

Ok, I’ll try to capitalize democrats from now on pic.twitter.com/5jN9SLMqzz — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 20, 2020

Bigot? Huh?

You know what, never mind.

Can’t imagine the joy you must feel right now pic.twitter.com/V0Lnm9ciDn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 20, 2020

You got a weird way of showing it pic.twitter.com/DqnOAuIPk8 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 19, 2020

And yet here this person is, responding to a parody of the guy who supposedly isn’t relevant.

True.

It’s not just the virus tests, bro…

Free happy endings also pic.twitter.com/A1PbewqdH1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 19, 2020

MEEEEEP.

Persons of clue? You mean like Colonel Mustard & Miss Scarlet? pic.twitter.com/zyONY1Fe1h — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 18, 2020

We KNEW it! Professor Plum did it in the Conservatory with the lead pipe! Did we win? We won, right?

Tell me about it…most didn’t even have symptoms pic.twitter.com/7usRNaMnx0 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 18, 2020

Ain’t they sweethearts?

***

