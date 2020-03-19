Truckers are the backbone of this country.

They always have been and they always will be, no matter how ‘technologically advanced’ we get. Without the men and women willing to drive millions of miles every year to make sure we have the things we need (like toilet paper!) this country would fall apart. And we see that now more than ever with what is happening across the country with panic-buying.

We’ve got to make sure we’re listening to our truckers and doing what we can to help them.

This thread is incredibly disconcerting:

TRUCKERS NEED YOUR HELP I don't know how else to get our industry help. I'm concerned and feel disappointed, discouraged, and disrespected. We are breaking our balls to supply Americans during this crisis my location has quarantined us completely from the entire facility…. — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 18, 2020

We need truckers and truckers need us.

Please, read and share.

we can't even use the bathroom.

we are subject to temperature monitoring upon entry and exit.

we can't even get access to a real bathroom as it is… we have two porta potties onsite, to serve 50+ drivers.with this virus we are facing unsanitary conditions…. — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 18, 2020

They can’t even use the bathroom.

C’mon people.

normally I wouldn't complain… however it's not just warehouses.. businesses all across the country refuse to give us entry to a restaurant or bathrooms. we are LUCKY to find a truck stop with ready to go food I'm getting to the point that I'm going to sit at home… — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 18, 2020

Dude, complain.

So humble.

Corporate America clearly doesn't give a shit about my health and well being. at least local Police departments are offering to help us get food… now lets look at the Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania shuts its rest stops to all activity, including parking https://t.co/KaA9jJafLP — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 18, 2020

now to be fair.. they are reopening 13 of the 35 rest areas for parking, no services… I don't mean to bitch. I'm busting my ass and feel neglected and thrown away…@realDonaldTrump @IPOT1776 @X22Report @TRUreporting @StormIsUponUs @WhiteHouse @JackPosobiec @SGTreport — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 18, 2020

We don’t want our truckers to feel neglected … come on America.

Here is @PATurnpikeAlert answer to the pandemic pic.twitter.com/QqNKJvZXRr — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 18, 2020

Cripes.

One of the facilities we service gated off their lunchroom/ restroom area pic.twitter.com/O70tZFLOen — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 18, 2020

Come on.

If you are a driver, and have information related to this subject, please submit them to me via tweet or messages. I want to compile a list to send to my media sources — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 18, 2020

Wow!!!! Thank you all for sharing the message! We need to just get someone to relay a simple message toor the admin, social distancing needs to incorporate common SENSE!! that's all, we are just locked out of everywhere. Besides truck stops. Which in the NE we are limited!! — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 19, 2020

We’re working on it, Big Red! Check #ConvoyUSA as well, folks …

I just want to add, I am not bitching about using porta potties, what I am complaining about is the lack of human empathy, places we normally visit, slam the door in our faces, tell us we can't use their restrooms, because of quarantine, folks. these places ordered the freight.. — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 19, 2020

Porta potties are disgusting – we don’t blame him one bit for complaining.

We only want to stop the spread ourselves. When we are shut out from clean facilities, that's an issue for me. We too need to sanitize, when I say I, i am talking for those without a voice, my fellow drivers.. this is turning into a problem here in the Northeast… — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 19, 2020

I'm not some scumbag steering wheel holder who pisses in bottles and shits in plastic bags and throws them all over the place. I take pride in my work, my appearance, and my safety. I love my country. But this panic social distancing is being too extreme.. — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 19, 2020

Imagine feeling like a scumbag for sharing your concerns and asking for help? We owe them better than this, folks.

If any of us are sick, we would stay home, this is the Job we do, and we do it well, Help US stay safe. Folks were asking about food, I am a local guy, I pack my food, OTR guys. Can use Apps at restaurants to order and pay, spoke with burger king, and mcdonalds yesterday. — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 19, 2020

Many local police departments are willing to assist us, seen many posts on Facebook offering to take drivers to stores for food. Many of you do not understand the lack of legal parking in the north east. This area is where 40% of Americans live.. it's busy, crowded, and crazy — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 19, 2020

There's a saying folks use up here… NOT IN MY BACK YARD.. Many people and places do not want "us" on their properties. Yes, some scumbag ruined a lot of this for us. You can't judge all truckers off one scumbag.. That's all i wanted to say folks…. — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 19, 2020

Thank you for listening, let's try to get @DanScavino @POTUS @DonaldJTrumpJr to hear this message.. we just want to work, and jokingly, be able to poop too… since this all started frustration over a bathroom…#TruckersPoopToo Figured we needed a hashtag… LOL!! — Big Red (@ckepner18951) March 19, 2020

We got you, Big Red.

And we’ll keep sharing your message … we’re here for you.

