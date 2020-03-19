As Twitchy readers know, Rick Wilson wrote a fairly ‘sick’ tweet about Melania Trump and the coronavirus.

Of course, Rick didn’t accept responsibility for being a foul little man. No, he blamed everyone else and even Trump claiming he wasn’t wishing the virus on the First Lady.

Rick is the worst sort of troll, one who can’t even stand by his gross tweets.

And gosh, why would people assume Rick would ever wish horrible things on Melania? He’s usually so polite and kind about her.

Or not.

Took a gander through his history tweeting about Melania and this is just a handful. The man seems a teensy bit obsessed with not only hating on the president but his wife as well:

Melania: “Vy am I not givings Idris the COVIDs?” https://t.co/DLzSG0bmI0 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 18, 2020

Wellllllll…It's one of those DC rumors that won't quit that Melania doesn't even live in the WH, https://t.co/i2y5HiUIm5 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 8, 2019

See? He’s always super respectful of Melania. Why would anyone have ever thought he would say something as horrible as wishing the virus on her?

*eye roll*

That's Carl Haissen level genius…now if only I can get Melania on board… https://t.co/UekUKz5ZVM — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 22, 2019

Isn't "nasty and wrong" Melania's nickname for the area around your mushroom forest? https://t.co/607A2w8yyy — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 18, 2019

Sorry, that’s just gross.

All the current Trump feuding/spritzing/scrapping from Trump needs to be kept in context: Every minute of every day is spent in complete terror of: 1. Mueller. Duh.

2. The release of his financial information/taxes

3. More pay-to-poke stories. (Even Melania has a limit) — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 20, 2019

Much like Melania, doing the jobs Americans just won't do https://t.co/TOfkNbvC0X — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 6, 2018

Headed to New York in the morning. What's that mean? Imma live tweet @StormyDaniels and 60 Minutes. You know Trump is watching, itching to tweet. And so is Melania, in a very separate room. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 25, 2018

I felt a little twinge of pity and compassion for Melania earlier today. It passed. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 7, 2018

So perhaps Rick should take a long, hard look at his own timeline before lashing out at people assuming he meant the worst because let’s face it, he’s been a pretty disgusting misogynist about Melania for quite some time.

These people want you to care about Trump being crass. https://t.co/J0ldqqh10l — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) March 19, 2020

Maybe if you whine harder and stomp your feet someone will believe you. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 19, 2020

It’s like he took a lesson in vulgarity from the very tweets he claimed to despise. — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) March 19, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Keep digging that trench, Rick. Maybe you’ll find your character in there somewhere. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) March 19, 2020

We are joined by Rick Wilson to discuss the crudeness of Trump-

“He is a vile street thug who possess zero class. He and that wife of his-[ CENSORED ] like a pair of rutting Elk! He is not a skilled talker- [ CENSORED ] instead, and he speaks- [ CENSORED ] like a complete idiot! pic.twitter.com/LwXmIXy2fT — The Bullwork Online! (@TheBullwork) March 19, 2020

Asshat who thought he was being clever by wishing COVID-19 on First Lady doesn't like the backlash in typical "principled conservative" fashion, he takes the time to stop fellating himself to blame you instead of his classless self. https://t.co/VKgbWUWlSP — Still not cancelled G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 19, 2020

Not sure how many times we have to point out he acts as worse as if not worse than Trump these days.